Eagan High School students, Morgan Madsen and Ryan Diaz, were honored at a Rotary luncheon as Students of the Month for April and May, respectively. Eagan High School counselors and teachers selected them for their leadership, service to others and the consideration they have for the community.
“These outstanding students are living up to the Rotary Four Way Test that is represented by the ‘Service Above Self’ motto. It is the basic guide for truthful, fair and considerate actions and decisions,” said Mimi Palen-Clare, president of Executive Growth Advisors and chair of Student of the Month committee. “Rotary values these two outstanding examples of thoughtfulness and service to others.”
Madsen has made community contributions through her three Eagan High School sports, basketball, track and field and cross country. Working with elementary and middle school-age students involved in cross country and track, she led training exercises in preparation for meets. She formed close connections to encourage their passion for sports and teamwork. She has also helped run field events at middle school track meets.
Madsen volunteered with the Eagan Athletic Association basketball program by running the clock at weekend tournaments, helping with clinics for young players and working to ensure that youth tryouts run smoothly. She encourages attitudes of good sportsmanship and teamwork.
At Eagan High School, Madsen is treasurer and secretary for Wildcat Connection, an organization that links neurotypical students and the special education program, joined the Link Crew to provide guidance for incoming ninth-graders, and is involved with Interact Club.
In 2020. Madsen collected and distributed supplies to residents in the Lake Street area of Minneapolis where local shops were destroyed by protests. Madsen plans to study environmental engineering at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Diaz is active in the Eagan High School Math Team and Quiz Bowl and for the past three years with the National Honor Society. As a member of Eagan High School jazz he performed in the Encore shows and at Eagan Pointe Senior Living during the holiday season.
Before the pandemic, Diaz was an instrumentalist at his church, volunteered at the Wescott Library, and as a sophomore, worked on a project with the Minnesota Department of Human Services designed to raise awareness about the foster care system and educating social workers on being more responsive to the needs of those they work with.
Diaz was a finalist in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship program, a nominee to the 2021 Presidential Scholars program and received an AP Scholar Honor Award in 2020. He had a cumulative GPA of 4.0 and a prefect score on the ACT. After graduation, he plans to study computer science at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.
The Rotary Club of Eagan was founded in 1987 and is affiliated with Rotary International. The club has 58 members. The Rotary Club of Eagan President Leif Hagan is president of Achievement Financial.
The Rotary motto is “Service above Self” and guided by the Rotary Four Way Test. Details can be found at eaganrotary.org.
