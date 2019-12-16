Ben Erickson will be performing in Moliere’s “The Imaginary Invalid” and “The Mischievous Machinations of Scapin” Dec. 19 and 20 at Trinity School at River Ridge, 601 River Ridge Parkway in Eagan. 

A witty and sharp critic of the “upper” class, Moliere’s plays poke fun at the pompous, upend the social ladder, and coax everyone to a happy ending. Defiant servants, hopeless lovers, secrecy, and deceit. 

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at Trinity School at River Ridge, 601 River Ridge Parkway in Eagan. 

Admission is free. For more information, visit www.tsrr.org or call (651) 789-2890.

