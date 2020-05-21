Meg Tilley announced on Tuesday that she is seeking her sixth term on the Eagan City Council.
Tilley said she is very optimistic about the future and sees Eagan as a fantastic and desirable place to work and live.
“Everyone wants to move to Eagan,” she said in a press release. “Eagan has a low tax base, superior amenities and superb fire and police departments. Several national magazines or surveys have rated Eagan as one of the best small cities in the U.S.
“First and foremost I will be focusing on the safety and health of our citizens followed by jobs and economic recovery” Tilley said.
She said she thanked the staff, police and fire for keeping us safe during this turbulent time.
“I am running for re-election because I love Eagan and want it to remain vibrant and vital as we move forward into future years,” she said.
Tilley said in a letter that she thanked Eagan residents, family and friends for all the calls, cards, visits and encouragement as she has been recovering from several leg surgeries.
“It was hard to be away,” she said. “I am so grateful to be back and working with our city staff and council.”
Tilley is one of two council members whose position will be on the ballot this fall. The other council member whose term expires at the end of is Cyndee Fields.
