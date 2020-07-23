She’s been on Eagan City Council for nearly 20 years
Eagan Council Member Meg Tilley said she does not intend to run for re-election this fall.
Tilley gave a statement at the closing of Eagan’s City Council meeting Tuesday indicating it’s “been a wonderful experience to serve the city of Eagan for 19 years, but it’s time, however, to let some other resident of Eagan use this opportunity because it’s fantastic.”
She said someone else needs to help move Eagan “forward and into the future.”
She said it’s “been a privilege to serve Eagan.”
Tilley began her first term on the Eagan City Council in January 2001.
Tilley’s seat is one of two up for election this fall. She initially filed for re-election in May.
Current City Council Member Cyndee Fields has filed for re-election. Mike Supina and David Meyer have also filed to run for the open seats.
According to her biography on the city of Eagan’s website, Tilley is a past member of Eagan Parks Commission, Economic Development Commission and Planning Commission. She serves as a liaison to the Parks Commission and the Energy and Environment Commission.
She has been president of the Eagan Foundation, member at Easter Lutheran Church and a soccer coach for Eagan Athletic Association.
