For its annual Veterans Day Recognition, two Rotary Clubs – Eagan Rotary and Eagan Kick-Start Rotary – honored three who served in the U.S. Army with speeches, plaques, and music for 20 veterans attending the event.
Special recognition was given to Staff Sgt. Angela Kimmel who has traveled worldwide to many areas of need, and 1st Sgt. Gary White who was stationed in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Iraq and South America.
The third veteran honored, but not attending due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, was medical technician Wayne Lindell who served in Japan after World War II.
The honorees shared highlights of their military experience and received a plaque and $200 check to be awarded to a charity of their choice.
Kimmel described the military as “the family business,” noting that her great-great-grandfather was in the 1st Minnesota Infantry Regiment to serve in the Civil War when President Lincoln asked for recruits from the newly formed states.
Her father was a successful glider pilot in World War II. She met her husband, who was also in the Army, when serving in the Netherlands. Her son Justin joined the Air Force out of high school and is a critical care nurse at Walter Reed Hospital.
She selected Caring Bridge as the recipient of the grant. Caring Bridge is an interactive platform allowing families with a health emergency to share immediate health updates via the Internet.
White awarded the Rotary Club of Minnesota Veterans Foundation his $200 gift.
White is the key founder of this new Rotary for veterans that provides a hearty welcome, camaraderie and community projects for veterans serving veterans.
In a follow-up phone call, Lindell chose the Rosemount Family Resource Center as his grant recipient. The center is a service outlet offering a food shelf, hygiene products and school supplies for families in need.
He recalled the value of his military service in Japan at the end of World War II and the extensive education and career direction he gained from his service and the G.I. Bill. Lindell encourages all young people to consider how military experience and training will enrich their lives.
“It is my honor to emcee this event on behalf of both Rotary clubs of Eagan,” said emcee Bryan Frandrup, commercial loan officer with Choice Bank and an Eagan Rotarian. “Today we honor the veterans and take time to listen to their stories. I am reminded of a popular patriotic poem ‘Freedom Isn’t Free’ that reminds us that our freedom has been protected by those we honor today.”
A Veterans Day commemorative plaque, engraved with the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, and a 2020 medallion was given to each sponsoring group, Eagan Men’s Chorus, Commons on Marice, Eagan Rotary Club, Eagan Kick-Start Rotary and Rotary Club of Minnesota Veterans.
Additionally, eleven Rotarians were recognized for their service: Don DeGenaro (Navy), John Diedrich (Navy), Tom Egan (Army Reserve); Michael Ferber (Navy), Jim Hobday (Army), Jack Kosidowski (Navy), Gene Kuppenbender (Navy), Glenn Perkins (Naval Dental Corps), John Rhody (Army), and Jerry Swanson (Army), and in remembrance, Billy Cunningham (U.S. Coast Guard).
The full organizing committee includes Bryan Frandrup, Bob Holton, Gene Kuppenbender, Greg Oxley and Jo Weyrick.
Rotary of Eagan was founded in 1987 and is affiliated with Rotary International. The club has 58 members. The Rotary Kick-Start club was founded in 2015 and has 25 members. The Rotary motto is “Service above Self” and guided by the Rotary Four Way Test. See eaganrotary.org or eagankick-startrotary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.