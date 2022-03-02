Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle introduced three new Eagan firefighters, Laura Wertish (left), Sergio Rodriguez and Eric Geske, who are shown being sworn-in during the Tuesday, March 1 Eagan City Council meeting held in the council chambers.
Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle introduced three new Eagan firefighters, Laura Wertish (left), Sergio Rodriguez and Eric Geske, who are shown being sworn-in during the Tuesday, March 1 Eagan City Council meeting held in the council chambers.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle introduced two Eagan Fire battalion chiefs, Nate Voye and TC Schellinger who were promoted and sworn-in during the Tuesday, March 1 Eagan City Council meeting.
Eagan Firefighter Jessica Hoffman, who was not present, will be promoted to the battalion fire chief level and she will be sworn-in at a future date.
Many of the new firefighters' families were present to celebrate this moment in the full-time, career firefighters' lives.
Many of the new firefighters' families were present to celebrate this moment in the full-time, career firefighters' lives.
Searle also introduced two Eagan Fire staff who were promoted to battalion chiefs, Nate Voye and TC Schellinger who took the oath to serve residents.
Nate Voye was hired by Eagan Fire as a paid, on-call firefighter in November 2007, and became a SAFER grant firefighter in June 2014 before he was promoted to a full-time fire captain in February 2018.
TC Schellinger was hired as a paid, on-call firefighter in January of 2006 as a member of our "dorm program," who served as the city's fire inspector before he being promoted to a full-time fire captain in June 2016.
Eagan Firefighter Jessica Hoffman, who was not present at the ceremony, will also be promoted to battalion fire chief and will be sworn-in at a future date.
