The Eagan Rotary Club honors Students of the Month based on the Rotary Club's values of truth and caring for the community.
Eagan High School teachers and counselors select Eagan Students of the Month.
The last few Students of the Month chosen for the end of 2021 were: Anna Schuller for September, Hannah Maccarone for October, and Donald Thai for November.
The students were recognized for successes in academics, sports and for embodying the Rotary character traits of honesty and respect for others through their volunteer activities.
“At each meeting, Rotarians recite the club’s basic tenets of truth, fairness and acting for the greater good,” said Mimi Palen-Clare, president of Executive Growth Advisors and chair of Student of the Month committee. “We recognize these students as outstanding examples of those values.”
Anna Schuller, who was designated as September Student of the Month, is the co-president for the Interact club at Eagan High School. This Rotary Club sponsored school club organizes student volunteer events in the community.
During the pandemic shutdown, Schuller planned a dog toy donation that were given to local shelters. She also helped lead an Earth Day cleanup. Schuller states she “loves giving back” and appreciates what she has learned as a volunteer, noting her favorite involvement was with the Dakota Hawks Adaptive Floor Hockey Team.
Schuller, a National Merit semifinalist who holds a 4.0 grade point, is an AP scholar with honors. She is a musician and drummer who participated in All-State Orchestra and All-State Band, along with participating in an expanse of high school music ensembles. Schuller, a member of student government each high school year, has also lettered in the cross country, alpine and track and field sports teams. She plans to study engineering in college.
For October, Hannah Maccarone was honored to be named outstanding Student of the Month. She is currently president of the Interact Club and is active throughout high school. Maccarone has been effective to organize more than 100 students to participate in volunteer events. She values engagement with others, sharing how the groups sent candy and notes to soldiers, made baby blankets, coordinated blood drives, food drives and road cleanup campaigns.
Maccaron, a member of the National Honor Society, maintains a 4.0 GPA taking five AP subject areas. She earned a 2021 AP Scholar with Distinction. In two years, Maccarone completed an accelerated, four-year math curriculum taught by University of Minnesota professors. She excelled in competitive gymnastics to attain All-Conference status in each high school year. She was also a part of an all-volunteer waterski performance team for the past four years that won regional championships.
Donald Thai was named November Student of the Month. He was recognized for his involvement as a chemistry teaching assistant, peer tutor, interact member and leader with the National Honor Society. He has earned the honor of being named an AP Scholar with Distinction, a sports editor with Eagan Independent, and a LINK Leader guiding freshman students throughout the year. Thai was varsity captain of the soccer team and involved with state and national competition with Business Professionals of America. In college, Thai plans to study business.
The Rotary Club of Eagan, founded in 1987 and is affiliated with Rotary International, boasts about 60 members.
The Rotary Club of Eagan President Erica Hollom serves the community as director of individual giving and special events with the Angel Foundation. The Rotary motto is “Service above Self” and guided by the Rotary Four Way Test. More information on the civic group can be found at eaganrotary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.