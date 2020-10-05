The Eagan City Council will likely have at least one new member following the November election for the first time since 2007.
There are three candidates campaigning for two open seats. Cyndee Fields is the only incumbent.
Mike Supina and David Meyer will also be on the ballot.
Meg Tilley, who has been an Eagan City Council member since 2001, initially filed in May so she will still be on the ballot, but has since indicated she will retire and won’t be running for reelection.
Early voting has started. More information about is available at www.cityofeagan.com/elections or sos.state.mn.us.
Following are responses to the newspaper’s election questionnaire.
David Meyer
Age: 60
Occupation: Printer
Education: Vo-tech degree, various CE printing/management courses
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I’m an 18-year Eagan resident and active in our community. I served on three of the Eagan Forward committees, I have volunteered for the Eagan Art Festival since 2015, and the Eagan July 4th Funfest for two years. Politically, have worked along with local organizations on eminent domain issues and fought against the paving of Lebanon Hills Regional Park. I help out with local youth events when opportunity arises. I attend school board, county hearings, local town halls, etc. I was a founding co-chair of the Eagan chapter of Better Angels. This group worked on bridging the political divide.
1) Why should people vote for you?
We have all chosen to make Eagan our home. I intend to keep it a wonderful, safe place, to live, work and play for our children and specifically my grandchildren. The first function of government is the safety of its citizens and their private property. The second is the security and protection of public property. These issues I will focus on above all others.
2) What priorities should the city have to help local residents and the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
We need to follow the CDC guidelines while allowing our local businesses to open as soon and as freely as possible. I prefer reasonable regulation and feel we need to encourage rather than discourage local business. We must also be acutely aware of the more vulnerable in our community and work to keep them as safe as possible. This is not a zero sum game, we can do both.
3) What are the biggest issues facing the city in the next four years and how would you handle them?
We are a maturing city, the amount of land available for development has become more scarce. We need to work hard on attracting good paying jobs. We need to help, rather than hinder our local businesses and help them expand when possible. Our first thoughts should be how can we help you be successful, regulating only when absolutely necessary. Bringing more tech, manufacturing and engineering firms to the city along with those good paying jobs should be our focus. Our lakes are turning green, we need to work with the DNR to clear them up wherever possible.
4) What role should the City Council take in ensuring the city has a diverse housing stock?
Several apartment complexes have been approved within the last five years to meet the needs of multi unit housing in Eagan. My focus at this time would be more for single level townhomes for our seniors and single family developments where applicable.
Cyndee Fields, incumbent
Age: 59
Occupation: Executive assistant, RBC Wealth Management
Education: Public administration, Regis University
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Currently elected to Eagan City Council since 2000. Acting mayor – 2002, 2004, 2005, 2010, 2014, 2018. Committee of the Council - public works and human resource. Volunteer, Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery. Former: Community Center Task Force - 1999; Park and Recreation Commission – 1998 – 2000; Eagan Athletic Association board member – In-House Baseball; volunteer organizer, Minnesota Twins Salute to Education; Site Council – Eagan High School, Dakota Hills Middle School and Red Pine Elementary School; and PTO president – Red Pine Elementary School
1) Why should people vote for you?
Experience, I was elected to the City Council in 2000. I have lived and volunteered in many capacities in Eagan since 1992. I have the leadership skills that has continued to move Eagan forward over the past 19-plus years. I work in collaboration with my colleagues on the City Council and staff to come up with the best solutions for the city. My vision for Eagan has never wavered. I continue to work hard to make Eagan a destination city we can all be proud of.
2) What priorities should the city have to help local residents and the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
For starters, we have allocated $500,000 in federal funds provided to the city of Eagan and approved the CARES Grant for Eagan business, CARES Grant program for Small and Mid-Size Businesses. This will provide temporary financial support for Eagan businesses that have been impacted by the COLVID-19 pandemic. These funds can be used for operating expenses, payroll, lease payments and other critical business expenses. We also quickly approved the opportunity for restaurants to apply for outdoor dining seating to help increase their seating capacity to ensure they can keep their restaurants going.
3) What are the biggest issues facing the city in the next four years and how would you handle them?
Continued high quality city services while maintaining low taxation. The budget is one of the biggest issues facing the city. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected not only families and businesses in Eagan. We have had to make some tough decisions in closing and canceling many of our events and facilities. These decisions were a few of our profitable revenue sources. While we are still working closely with staff, we need to ensure that we are able to still maintain the highest quality of service to Eagan.
4) What role should the City Council take in ensuring the city has a diverse housing stock?
Vacant land is running low and the growing need for additional senior housing will be needed to provide for our aging community. The great work between the city and Dakota County CDA has provided many great options for a workforce, affordability housing stock, including the recent 204 units that was approved in July. These projects will meet the affordable housing benchmarks set by the Metropolitan Council for 2030.
Mike Supina
Age: 56
Occupation: Architect
Education: BSAD, MIT; M.Arch, UC Berkeley
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Public service is important to me and I’ve enjoyed serving Eagan in many roles through the years. Current service includes: President, Eagan Kick-Start Rotary Foundation; board member, Eagan Kick-Start Rotary; board member, Art Works; secretary, Eagan Energy & Environment Commission; volunteer, Eastview Community Foundation; volunteer, Eagan Foundation; volunteer, The Open Door; volunteer, Friends of the Eagan Core Greenway; active member, St. Thomas Becket Church; Minnesota Registered Architect; LEED Accredited Professional. Previous service includes: board president, Eagan Kick-Start Rotary; Eagan Advisory Planning Commission; Dakota County Planning Commission; Dakota County Public Art Citizens Advisory Commission and Eagan Police Department Citizens Academy.
1) Why should people vote for you?
Today we face unprecedented challenges. Our world has changed dramatically in just the past few months; many people are concerned about their economic security. With Council Member Meg Tilley retiring, Eagan needs a new generation of leaders prepared, engaged, and ready to work for creative solutions to maintain the city services and quality of life that we all enjoy. I have the experience and values to do just that. As an Eagan City Council member, I will show up every day dedicated to building a more connected, inclusive, and sustainable Eagan. Learn more at www.supina4eagan.com
2) What priorities should the city have to help local residents and the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
It is in interests of local government to supplement state and federal assistance to local businesses and nonprofits during the pandemic crisis. For example, Eagan could assign a champion to learn about the state and federal programs available and coach individuals, businesses, and nonprofits through the applications if they need help. Local governments could also make more of an effort to source their purchasing from businesses within their communities. Additionally, the City of Eagan has launched a grant program using CARES Act funds to assist businesses and nonprofits that have suffered financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
3) What are the biggest issues facing the city in the next four years and how would you handle them?
Lean Government: Eagan residents and businesses benefit when our cost of government remains lower than our neighbors and I intend to make sure that continues. Housing and Transit: As a council member I will be an advocate for housing and transit options that serve those who work in Eagan. Equity and Inclusion: I want every Eagan resident to have no doubt that they belong, they are heard, and they are welcome. This could be the focus of a new advisory commission. Sustainability: Eagan should elevate our sustainability profile by adopting a Climate Action Plan and hiring a dedicated sustainability coordinator.
4) What role should the City Council take in ensuring the city has a diverse housing stock?
Housing affordability has become more challenging in Eagan and nationally. To promote and preserve affordable workforce housing in Eagan I would like the city to continue its cooperative relationship with Dakota County CDA and also with nonprofit efforts such as the NOAH Impact Fund, which finances the acquisition and preservation of naturally-occurring affordable housing. There may also be ways of incrementally modifying zoning in certain areas to provide flexibility for residents and businesses, for example, expanding where accessory dwelling units (ADUs) are allowed or permitting home-based businesses in certain residential area provided adequate parking exists on premises or nearby.
