Coulson ‘genuine, spirit queen’
Katie Coulson was born for this.
Coulson said after attending her first day of kindergarten as a child, she told her parents when she grew up she was going to become a teacher.
Years later, the fourth-grade teacher has been named one of 10 finalists for the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year program.
Thomas Lake Elementary Principal Mary Jelinek said: “she’s been our resident spirit queen with students, staff and parents. She embodies all the love and excitement of a teacher. It’s her spirit and her genuine belief that education is her mission.”
Coulson said she’s been incredibly grateful of all the support she’s received from the school, fellow teachers and the community.
“I’m passionate about my job,” Coulson said. “It really is my life. I like getting to school early. I like to throw in my all.”
Her foundation starts with reading. She loves it and shares that love with the students every day.
“You just have to find the right books,” she said. “I have such a variety of books to choose from. If you can get a child to appreciate reading, it opens the door to every subject.”
Another key to her success as a teacher is her memory. Jelinek said when families came to pick up their items after schools closed last month, Coulson knew nearly everyone.
“Kids tell me all the time about little things in their life,” Coulson said. “Luckily I have this memory. I’m pretty good with names. I can remember their siblings names. I can ask about football or their favorite sport or interest. I remember a Fortnite dance they showed me three years ago. Whatever it is, you find if you make that little connection, it builds that rapport.”
She began as a second-grade teacher at Thomas Lake six years ago, but she was moved up to fourth-grade team leader a few years ago.
“I loved teaching second grade,” Coulson said., “But fourth-graders are amazing. They’re like little human beings. You can joke around with them. They’re old enough to get into some heavier topics. They love coming in to school and learning. They have such life.”
While she admits her life is all about teaching, she does have a life outside the doors of Thomas Lake Elementary. Whether it’s game night with friends or weekly family dinners, Coulson’s life is balanced out.
And she has a huge pile of books, big grown-up books, ready for her free time.
For now, she’s navigating distance learning.
Coulson said it’s been surreal.
“We’re in a lot better place than we were a few weeks ago,” Coulson said. “We’re back on a routine. I make a connection with kids every day.”
Making the top 10 is “some good news that’s helped me push through some of the unknown.”
Technology has changed the profession quite a bit in the last decade. She’s still teaching but now it’s in front a computer screen while her students learn remotely.
When Coulson was in school, “we had one computer lab and would go in and play some Oregon Trail every couple weeks. Now we have one-to-one iPads. It has its perks and challenges. You have to be on top of it. As long as you’re intentional with technology, it works.”
She misses her students and knows the students miss each other.
A few weeks ago she set up an online meet up where she just let the students talk to each other for about a half hour.
“There was nothing specific to talk about,” Coulson said. “They crave that connection with each other. They were able to tell each other what they were up to. Everybody is making the best of it, but we can’t wait to get back to normal.”
Because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the previously scheduled Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet scheduled for May 3 has been postponed until further notice.
The selection panel is tentatively scheduled to meet June 13 to conduct individual interviews with each of the 10 finalists and to cast votes for the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Coulson was selected from an independent panel of 24 leaders in the areas of education, business, government and nonprofits from a group of 36 semifinalists.
There were 135 Teacher of the Year candidates this year.
For a look at how the selection process works, go to https://www.educationminnesota.org/news/awards/teacher-of-the-year.aspx.
Education Minnesota, the 86,000-member statewide educators union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program.
Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers from public or private schools.
A profile on Qorsho Hassan, a fifth-grade teacher at Gideon Pond Elementary School, was published by Sun Thisweek in November.
She also was named one of the 10 finalists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.