CrossFit, lacrosse coming to Eagan in 2020
The Minnesota Vikings aren’t the only athletes who plan on competing at TCO Stadium in Eagan this summer.
Granite Games, a CrossFit competition, along with the Premier Lacrosse League, recently announced plans to stage their competitions at the 7,500-seat stadium located in Viking Lakes in June and July, respectively.
CrossFit
Many of the elite level CrossFit athletes in the world are planning to come to Eagan in June.
“This will be a huge celebration of the community and fitness,” said Jess Eggert with Granite Games.
Granite Games was held in St. Cloud for its first nine years, but it outgrew St. Cloud State University, where it was held in since 2013.
Eggert said there are more accommodations in Eagan and the proximity to the airport is key.
“People were staying in Monticello and trying to get to St. Cloud by like 6:30 a.m.,” Eggert said. “It was difficult to accommodate the athletes.”
Plus the TCO Stadium is an attractive spot to compete.
“It’s a massive complex they have there,” Eggert said. “One of the signature aspects has really become having that big stadium feeling.”
Being close to the airport will be nice for the athletes flying in from all over the world.
Granite Games not only attracts the top Crossfit athletes from the Upper Midwest, but people come in from Japan, Australia, Germany and South Africa to compete.
Eggert said they’re expecting more than 1,840 athletes to attend.
What will people see if they go to watch?
CrossFit can be defined as a competitive fitness sport. It takes elements from Olympic weightlifting, gymnastics, plyometrics and aerobic exercises to see who is the fittest athlete.
Participants could be using barbells, dumbbells, kettle bells, jump ropes or rowing machines to see how fast they can finish or how many repetitions they can do.
“We may make them do the assault bike,” Eggert said. “That’s everybody’s favorite.”
Eggert said they’ll mix in some “odd tests in there too.”
“We’ve had swimming in previous years,” Eggert said. “One year we had a 5K. There was a triathlon.”
It’s a surprise.
Granite Games is a playoff round for the CrossFit games, which is a worldwide event held in late summer in Madison, Wis.
The Granite Games serves as a qualifying round.
“The elite athletes and teams at the top of the podium get a ticket to the Crossfit Games,” Eggert said.
The event is family friendly. There will also be a vendor village selling apparel and equipment.
There will be single-day and three-day tickets available for sale soon on thegranitegames.com.
Lacrosse
The Premier Lacrosse League will also come July 11-12 to play in the TCO Stadium.
It’s the league’s first time visiting the state of Minnesota.
Formed in 2018, the Premier Lacrosse League is tour-based. Instead of having city-based teams, the league tours throughout the country during 15 summer weeks.
“We look for traditional lacrosse hotbeds,” PLL’s Julian Galano said. “In terms of youth clinics and camps over the years, we’ve seen (Minnesota) continue to grow. When we post on social media, we get a lot of comments from the area. People say they want us to come.”
The league tried to look for a way to come last season, but it didn’t work with the schedule.
It’s a welcome return for lacrosse fans.
Minnesota has had professional lacrosse in the past. The Minnesota Swarm played at the Xcel Energy Center from 2004-2015 before being relocated to Georgia.
Premier Lacrosse has seven teams, one more than last year.
“What’s different is that we’re in a different location every weekend,” Galano said. “We look for state-of-the-art venues with an intimate atmosphere. We play in a lot of (Major League Soccer) stadiums and college stadiums. TCO Stadium should serve us well.”
Viking Lakes is the sixth location announced for the 2020 season. The league will also play in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., where the New England Patriots play as well as Ford Center at the Star in Dallas.
“We try to bring a festival-like atmosphere to the games,” Galano said. “We had this Premier Zone, which was a big success in year one. It’s a large hospitality area near the field with interactive games, food and drinks. We notice people coming to the games earlier and staying late. Sometimes we have autographs from the players who aren’t playing that day.”
PLL’s 2020 season is scheduled to begin May 29. Games are shown on various NBC Sports affiliates.
There will be two games scheduled for both July 11 and 12. Tickets are available on www.premierlacrosseleague.com.
TCO Stadium
Located in the center of the Viking Lakes campus is TCO Stadium. It has capacity of 7,500 and features an NFL-regulation, synthetic turf field along with a large videoboard and several concession stands.
The Minnesota Vikings hold a night practice there in August, and its staging ground has family friendly activities during training camp.
It’s been home to several high school football games. In the fall, it’s the finish line for the annual TCO Vikings 5K is in the stadium.
Last year the three-day Summer SKOLstice music festival filled the air around the stadium, and the Minnesota Wind Chill, a professional ultimate Frisbee team, played a regular season game at TCO Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.