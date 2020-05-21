Mike Supina has announced his candidacy for Eagan City Council.
The architect and Energy and Environment Commission member currently serves as president of Eagan Kick-Start Rotary. He has been appointed to a number of city and county advisory commissions since 2007. He has also participated in the Eagan Police Department Citizens Academy, the Eagan 20/20 Vision Plan for Parks and local open space advocacy groups.
There are two seats up in the November election. They are currently held by five-term incumbents Meg Tilley and Cyndee Fields.
Supina cited his decisive leadership, a fresh perspective, and more 20 years of community service and volunteerism to the position in a release announcing his candidacy.
“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of state and local governments.” Supina said in a release. “During this time of uncertainty, Eagan needs – now more than ever – all hands on deck from our elected officials. We need leaders who show up to every meeting prepared, engaged, and ready to work toward creative solutions to maintain the city services essential to the quality of life that we all enjoy.”
An independent architectural consultant, Supina’s professional work has focused on multifamily housing, retail, commercial, and federal projects both stateside and overseas. As a LEED Accredited Professional, he seeks opportunities to incorporate sustainable design principles into every aspect of his work, which he sees as key to more connected, healthier and inclusive communities.
Supina earned a bachelor of science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a masters of architecture from University of California, Berkeley. He and his wife, Gina Buccellato, an engineer at 3M, have resided in Eagan since 1993 where they have raised three children.
Supina invites Eagan residents to visit his website at www.Supina4Eagan.com, or contact him at Supina4Eagan@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.