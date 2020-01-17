Some projects would likely take referendum and partnerships to move forward
The Eagan City Council got a look at the price tags to upgrade or rebuild some of its key recreational facilities during a special meeting Tuesday night.
A study conducted by The 292 Design Group over the past year recommended improvements for Eagan Civic Arena ($5.1 million), Eagan Community Center ($4.3 million), Cascade Bay ($5.7 million) and a complete rebuild of the Eagan Art House ($7.6 million).
They also took a look at the possibilities of a temporary inflated dome ($7 million) or permanent rigid structure and fieldhouse ($13.1 million). Both would come with annual operating costs, but also bring in revenue.
The City Council was supportive of moving forward, but did not to commit to “funding any of these within the present structure of the city budget,” Mayor Mike Maguire said. “That would be offering false hope. … These are visions.”
Nothing was voted upon.
Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Pimental recognized while the conversations are exciting, they can be a little bit scary.
The next step is prioritizing the projects and identify possible funding options before presenting the idea to the city’s finance committee.
For some of the projects, it would likely take a bond referendum or partnerships to move forward.
Maguire also said an indoor facility is “ripe for a partnership” and suggested looking at partnerships for the Art House rebuild.
“We need to prioritize,” Council Member Gary Hansen said. “It’s important that these are not ideas that council and staff dreamed up. We are responding to a analysis and survey that was done.”
Part of the study from 292 Design Group involved surveying residents on their recreation needs.
Other properties like Cascade Bay and Eagan Community Center, council members felt like it was the city’s responsibility to upgrade them.
“We build them,” Maguire said. “We own them. We got to figure out how to expand them.”
The 292 Design Group was enlisted last year to study the city’s facilities. Recognizing that demographics and interests have evolved during the past 20-30 years, the Eagan Parks and Recreation Department would like to keep up with trends and set the city up for success for the next 20-30 years.
Mark Wentzell of the 292 Design Group said it’s preserving assets for the future.
“It’s about thinking about the future, how these assets you have continue to thrive,” he said.
Each of the projects will have a set of open houses and other community engagement efforts, Pimental said.
The group recommends about $4.3 million enhancements to the Eagan Community Center.
It includes an addition on the north side of the lower level that would be a new senior center.
It also includes additional fitness training area, restrooms, meeting spaces, storage spaces, reception desk, elevator, and a toddler area to replace The Blast.
The cost of improvements to the Eagan Civic Arena would be about $5.1 million.
Suggestions include a new gathering space and outdoor patio along with additional office space, concession stand, meeting rooms and storage space.
Wentzell said he believes there’s a way to make it more of a civic and community facility, not just an ice arena.
“It expands it to the community as a whole,” Wentzell said.
A new Eagan Art House would cost about $7.6 million with a welcome gallery, six activity rooms, pottery room, kiln room, outdoor activity area and staff offices.
The 292 Design Group did not recommend renovating or expanding the current Art House, but instead constructing a new single-story building.
“It’s a facility that needs replacement, and it would be a mistake to use tax dollars to fix up an old house,” Wentzell said.
A new building would allow the site to hold more activities and programs.
Council Member Cyndee Fields said rebuilding the Art House has been a discussion point for several years.
Maguire had concerns about “undercutting” Art Works, a local nonprofit.
Pimental says the Art House is more about education.
“I think they’re complementary,” Pimental said. “We’re developing artists. When they get to that level they’re seeking their own studio space, they go to (Art Works).”
The $5.7 million in upgrades to Cascade Bay would include a new welcome space, shower and splash area; play and party rental expansion; lazy river and plunge pool; reserved cabanas; new main waterslide, and new concessions area.
“The age is starting to show,” Wentzell said.
Some things need to be repaired and some things need to be replaced, he said.
The hope is to appeal to more patrons and increase revenues and keep up to date.
Another option is a sports dome with indoor turf field to provide field space when the weather makes outdoor fields unavailable.
“There’s a big demand now,” Wentzell said. “Any sport you play, it’s going to be year round and in winter it’s tough to take on some of these sports.”
They singled out Rahn Park as a possible location.
Wentzell noted that a temporary inflated dome, while less expensive up front, has a high annual cost with deflating, storing, heating and managing the dome. The lifetime is also shorter.
“We know the youth sports organizations are all in,” Pimental said. “They’re the ones constantly using other facilities outside the city.”
There was some concern about competition from neighboring cities that already have sports domes.
The complete study is available under the agenda for the Jan. 14 special Eagan City Council meeting at cityofeagan.com/meetings.
