Multi-state settlement totals $2.1 million
Minnesota students who attended Argosy University’s Eagan campus amid the school’s closure in 2019 received $135,000 in debt relief after a multi-state settlement was reached in a court case disputing that Argosy was entitled to the student tuition dollars.
In total, the agreement cancels nearly $2.1 million in institutional debt that students at 12 Argosy campuses around the country took out directly from the school.
The current owners of Argosy’s student debt will cancel outstanding principal and interest for students who attended Argosy in the years before its closure in 2019.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison led a bipartisan coalition of nine other states in securing the agreement, which will be filed in respective state courts and in a federal receivership court, according to a release from Ellison’s office.
The agreement also prevents further collection and negative credit reporting against harmed students.
“People take out student loans to help them and their families afford their lives, and they trust that the schools they attend are well managed and telling them the truth. Argosy University’s owners mismanaged the schools and misled their students and the public about their financial state, nonprofit status, and options for students before closure,” Ellison said. “While those owners went insolvent, I’m glad my office was able to negotiate with the current holders of the schools’ institutional student debts and agree to cancel them. I hope this relief is a step forward for those students who were stuck with burdensome debt when Argosy closed and left them high and dry.”
As detailed in the agreement filed in court, Ellison alleged that when Argosy was purchased by Dream Center Education Holdings in 2017, it falsely marketed to prospective students that it was a “nonprofit” institution. He also alleged that the owners misled students about their ability to obtain degrees and provided misleading and incomplete information leading up to the school’s ultimate closure. The schools issued so-called “institutional loan debt” to students who were enrolled based on these marketing and recruitment practices.
Ellison said that mismanagement by Dream Center ultimately led to insolvency and closure of Argosy schools in 2019, which upended the lives Argosy students, including 1,100 Minnesotans who attended the Eagan campus and other Minnesotans who attended online. The schools ended up entering federal receivership, a process similar to bankruptcy that can limit the financial relief available to students and other aggrieved creditors.
Once in receivership, ownership of Argosy’s institutional student debt changed hands, but Monday’s agreement was with the entities that now control the debt.
Monday’s settlement coincides with other recent action taken by Ellison to seek relief for Minnesotans from federal student loans taken out to attend Argosy and other schools owned and closed by the Dream Center owners.
On Dec. 21, 2021, Ellison resubmitted a request for debt relief to the U.S. Department of Education for federal student debt taken out by students during the time covered by the settlement. The original request was rejected in July 2020 by then U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
The request highlighted numerous examples of Dream Center’s misrepresentations and mismanagement and detailed the unfairness of collection by the federal government as to students that attended those schools leading up to the closure. While some of those students were eligible for discharge, it was limited to those who attended within 120 days of closure. Students who stopped attending before then due to Dream Center’s instability and who were unable to compete their education continue to face collection on federal debts for which they received nothing in return.
Recently the U.S. Department of Education has relieved defrauded students from federal debt, including by granting loan forgiveness for students who attended fraudulently marketed programs. Ellison also secured over $23 million in debt relief from the Department of Education for students who were enrolled at the Minnesota School of Business and Globe University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.