Storm Creek, an eco-made outdoor-inspired apparel supplier headquartered in Eagan, announced it has hired Lynette Dunsworth as director of sales and customer experience.
Dunsworth will lead new market opportunities for the company, as well as oversee the sales and customer service teams.
Dunsworth joins Storm Creek with more than 32 years of experience in worldwide apparel sales, merchandising, business development, and operations. Her background includes working for one of the largest American apparel and footwear companies operating more than 30 brands and subsidiaries, including Nautica, The North Face, Timberland and Vans.
Prior to joining Storm Creek, Dunsworth was the director of sales, strategic planning, and sales operations for creative apparel concepts, a manufacturer of sleepwear, licensed team sports and souvenir apparel, based in Maple Grove.
Before that, she served as director of sales and business development at Intimo, a privately held luxury undergarment and sleepwear line, based in New York, where she led the sales, merchandising, business development, licensing and customer service teams.
Dunsworth holds a bachelor’s degree in business/fashion merchandising from Iowa State University, as well as two certifications (digital marketing and professional planning) and a Mini M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas.
“Lynette comes to us with a truly phenomenal background of experience, that we know will be of utmost value to Storm Creek,” said Storm Creek CEO Teresa Fudenberg. “She is an extremely experienced entrepreneurial executive with a proven ability in sales, strategic, planning, operations and more. We are so excited to have her vast knowledge and perspective on our team to help ensure Storm Creek continues its strong growth trajectory into 2021 and beyond.”
