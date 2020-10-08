District 51B serves part of Eagan
Someone new will represent part of Eagan in the Minnesota House at the start of 2021.
Candidates for House District 51B met virtually for the first time Sept. 24 during a forum hosted by the Dakota County Regional Chamber.
Most of the questions focused on the local economy.
It was the only forum scheduled between the two candidates – Liz Reyer, a DFLer, and Fern Smith, a Republican.
Neither have held public office before.
“(They will) bring a whole different aspect of experience to the state Legislature,” said Maureen Scallen Failor, president of the DCR Chamber.
The seat is open due to the retirement of Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, who is running for the Dakota County Board in District 3 this fall.
District 51B covers much of Eagan east of I-35E.
A significant topic of discussion was how the Legislature can help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith said the state should allow businesses to open as soon as possible.
She said there’s hidden health concerns noting the “isolation factor” and people are getting depressed.
If businesses are allowed to determine “what is best” for them and open, people’s mental health will improve, and they’ll have better access to health care by getting back to work.
Reyer said the Legislature’s role is to provide stability, support and resources to the community.
“My vision is to have a system where businesses can open as soon as safely possible,” Reyer said.
Both employees and customers will feel safer if they can get a handle on the spread of the virus, Reyer said.
Smith supported grants instead of loans, and less regulations to help businesses move forward.
Reyer also supported grants and loan forgiveness options and said she would like to talk to business owners when looking for solutions.
“A lot of restaurants aren’t full not because they can’t be full, but because the customers don’t feel confident yet,” Reyer said. “We need to build confidence in public safety first.”
She said she would rely on the experts to help make decisions. By using a data driven approach to reopen businesses, the economy will have a better outcome in the end, Reyer said.
Reyer also supports continuing Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers.
Smith would be against extending the powers because she doesn’t believe Minnesota is in a state of emergency anymore.
“I believe we should let the (Legislature) have a decision as to how to move forward with all the restrictions and the masks,” Smith said.
They both had similar interest in what committees they would like to serve on should they win.
Reyer said she would like to work on the health and human services finance committee and has a passion for education policy.
Smith said she’s interested in the health and human services committee and education policy.
“I have a strong desire to see children get the best education they can get,” Smith said. “I want to make sure kids get what they need and for parents have some input.”
Both would commit to working on improving transit in Dakota County.
When prioritizing the state’s budget, Reyer would prioritize the bonding bill, protect access to mental health services, and she said it’s not the time to under-invest in education, “particularly in a time when schools are adjusting to distance learning.”
As for savings, Reyer said the state should invest in the criminal justice system appropriately and look at the number of non-violent criminals in prison.
“We don’t want to threaten public safely,” Reyer said. “We should look at it in a measured way.”
Smith agreed with prioritizing education funding and health care. She said she supports adequate funding for public servants and first responders.
When asked about civil unrest and funding for police, they both agreed that people need to listen to each other when it comes to understanding racial and economic disparities.
Reyer said “we all deserve to feel safe and deserve to be invested in.”
Reyer said the police are asked to address mental health issues and homelessness, and “that’s an unfair situation.”
She said she would continue to invest in the police “for the roles they need to do to keep us all safe.”
Smith said there are issues that have been perpetuated over years and we should listen to each other.
“There needs to be some reform or better education or training for police,” Smith said.
Smith would continue to fund the police and public safety officers.
“We want safe communities,” Smith said.
Technical difficulties made it a challenge to watch live Sept. 24, but a recording was made available by the DCR Chamber.
To view the forum, visit the Eagan TV YouTube channel.
The League of Women Voters Dakota County has a list of forums and debates for local races at www.lwvdakotacounty.org/voter-resources.
