Eagan High School graduates and their families drove through the high school parking lot Saturday afternoon as teachers and faculty cheered them on while adhering to social distancing guidelines. It served as a processional for the class of 2020.
The graduation ceremony was held virtually at 2:20 p.m via Eagan TV. The ceremony included  faculty speaker Mr. Jim Becker as well as the senior class speaker Chayla Velander. The concert choir and wind ensemble performed virtually as well. Each senior was featured with a photo slide and name in the ceremony. 
 

