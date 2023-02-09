Eagan Rotary Live to Give committee members are John Curlee (left), Russ Metcalf, Jodi Hassing, Bob Holton, Laura Helmueller, Andy Schmitz, Dick Fuller and Judy Vicars. The committee will bring together music, food trucks and costumed community members for a 1.1 mile walk on May 6 at Eagan Central Park to raise funds for nonprofits Peacemakers MN, Treehouse, Eagan July 4th Funfest Ambassadors Scholarship Program and Eagan Rotary.
The Eagan Rotary’s Live 2 Give Walk fundraiser will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6, outside the Eagan Community Center and the public is welcome to take part in the club’s largest annual fundraiser.
Donations support nonprofits that empower youth in the community. The chosen nonprofits are: PeaceMaker Minnesota - an organization that aids students dealing with bullying and teaches conflict resolution; Treehouse programming for teens facing social and emotional challenges of abuse, neglect, absent parents or an unstable home life; Eagan’s July 4th Funfest Ambassadors Scholarship Program for junior high and high school students who demonstrate civic pride and community service.
The Eagan Rotary Foundation supports youth in the community with programs like “Sherie’s Books” and the ethics workshop.
Sponsors can sign up at any level from $500 to $5,000. Details on sponsorship benefits can be found at EaganRotary.org.
Participants can create a team and invite others to join. Children and pets are welcomed. The walking path is accessible for strollers, wheelchairs, and wagons.
Organizers encourage teams to pick a theme or costume. Costumes will be judged by Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle and prizes will be awarded.
After the walk, participants can hear music by Gus Sent Me at the Eagan Rotary Bandshell before and after the walk. Guests can buy food from food trucks with cash only.
Check-in runs from 8-9 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. sharp.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.