Eagan Rotary Live to Give committee members are John Curlee (left), Russ Metcalf, Jodi Hassing, Bob Holton, Laura Helmueller, Andy Schmitz, Dick Fuller and Judy Vicars. The committee will bring together music, food trucks and costumed community members for a 1.1 mile walk on May 6 at Eagan Central Park to raise funds for nonprofits Peacemakers MN, Treehouse, Eagan July 4th Funfest Ambassadors Scholarship Program and Eagan Rotary.

To walk, sign up at 4giving.com/donation/1FA3.

 Photo submitted

New committee for Eagan Rotary Live to Give Walk 

The Eagan Rotary’s Live 2 Give Walk fundraiser will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6, outside the Eagan Community Center and the public is welcome to take part in the club’s largest annual fundraiser.

