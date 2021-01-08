sola

Plans for a new Sola Salon Studios were approved by the Eagan City Council on Tuesday.

Studio rents space to beauty professionals

Sola Salon Studios plans to build a new location in Eagan south of Twin Cities Premium Outlets in 2021.

The Eagan City Council approved plans for the 9,445-square-foot, single-story building on a 1.3-acre lot south of the Twin Cities Premium Outlets next to Affinity at Eagan apartments and across Nicols Road from the MVTA Transit Station.

It’s one of the last undeveloped parcels in the Cedar Grove Redevelopment district.

According to the project narrative, Sola rents boutique studio spaces to hair stylists and beauty professionals to run independent businesses.

Stylists operate in a turn-key, small-scale salon environment and have control over décor, music, hours, rates and products carried.

The Eagan Sola Salon Studios will have space for 46 businesses at the site.

“Many of our beauty professionals maintain their own hours,” owner Patrick Elgin said during a Planning Commission meeting last month.

They can come in to see clients throughout the day, he said. During its busiest hours, about half will be filled at one time.

Elgin is the local operator of eight Sola Salon Studio locations in the Twin Cities including the locations in Roseville, Woodbury, Maple Grove, Blaine, St. Paul, Maplewood, Eden Prairie and West St. Paul.

Construction would start in the spring and it would likely open by fall.

Founded in 2004 Sola Salons has about 15,000 independent salon professionals across more than 500 locations in the United States, Canada and Brazil.

