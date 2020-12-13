Signature sculpture at Caponi Art Park to be repaired
One of Caponi Art Park’s featured sculptures is due for some maintenance.
The park in Eagan received a $42,380 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society to hire a conservator to restore the sculpture “Pompeii” by Anthony Caponi.
Pompeii wasn’t damaged.
“It’s just been out in the weather since the late 1980s and needs some TLC,” said Cheryl Caponi, executive director.
The panels will be taken into the studio to be cleaned by the conservators and then reinstalled in the same way.
“Getting this grant is a big deal because it’s one of the largest grants we’ve received and ‘Pompeii’ is the single most important sculpture in the park even though many people don’t see it because it’s so much a part of the landscape,” Caponi said.
Pompeii was the first sculpture made on-site with the intention of making a sculpture garden. The sculpture was built within a hill to make it look like an archaeological dig.
“The sculpture was literally molded out of the ground where it is installed,” Caponi said. “Tony created the granite block ‘windows’ into the hill first and then used the dirt and cement as the material to shape the panels. Then he made molds from them and cast the pieces in metal.”
As described in the 2020 Caponi Art Park Guidebook, artist Anthony Caponi “imagined how people might have responded to the tragedy, huddling for protection, and like an archaeological dig, only part of the subject is visible. The rest is still buried in the hill.”
The sculpture was modeled in place out of clay, local dirt and cement. The molds were made and cast at his studio at Macalester College.
The park has been open to the public since 1987. It features dozens of sculptures by the late Anthony Caponi. The Italian artist was the chair of the art department of Macalester College for decades and founder of the park. It’s located at 1220 Diffley Road.
The grant was one of 38 historical and cultural heritage large grants (more than $10,000) in 25 counties, totaling $3.6 million in 2021 given out by the Minnesota Historical Society.
The grants, awarded once each fiscal year, are made possible by the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.
Grant applications were recommended for funding by the Historic Resources Advisory Committee, a volunteer panel made up of citizens from around the state. The MNHS Executive Council approved the recommendations Oct. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.