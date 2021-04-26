After a year of online performance, Ashland Productions is excited to return to the stage with a production of “Shrek” featuring youth through adult performers from June 4-20.
This fun story of an unlikely hero and his misfit companions is adapted from the hit movie by the Tony Award-winning team of Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire.
“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek....” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. The show is directed by Ashland’s Artistic Director Rob Sutherland.
The artistic team includes vocal director Chad Garrels, choreographer Dylan Rugh, scene designer Brad Camitsch, costume designer Jessica Hughes, lighting designer Jacob Hofer and sound designer Born Into Royalty.
The cast includes Eagan, Farmington, and Lakeville residents Sarah Shervey (Princess Fiona); Christopher Powers (King Harold); Jen Kroshus (Fairytale Character); Charlotte Kroshus and Mia Nelson (Duloc Citizens).
Tickets range from $18-$20, and Ashland is currently only selling at 50% capacity to meet COVID-19 guidelines. For complete information, visit: www.ashlandproductions.org.
