Eagan's Indoor Market open in winter
Image courtesy of the City of Eagan

Shop for local goods at Eagan's Indoor Market on Wednesday, March 9 and April 13 at Eagan's Community Center.

The Eagan market sells locally produced food and goods all winter long.

Connect with producers and makers from across the metro area.

The winter market is a perfect place to grab a gift, stock the pantry or treat yourself.

For more dates and times, check out www.cityofeagan.com/marketfest.

