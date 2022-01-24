featured Shop for local goods at Eagan's Indoor Market Jan 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image courtesy of the City of Eagan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shop for local goods at Eagan's Indoor Market on Wednesday, March 9 and April 13 at Eagan's Community Center.The Eagan market sells locally produced food and goods all winter long.Connect with producers and makers from across the metro area.The winter market is a perfect place to grab a gift, stock the pantry or treat yourself.For more dates and times, check out www.cityofeagan.com/marketfest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eagan Eagan Indoor Market Eagan Community Center Winter Indoor Market Local Food In Eagan Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Burnsville couple’s Slush Buster reaches the market School milk shortage could be latest headache UPDATE: Burnsville city manager resigns Burnsville city manager resigns Apple Valley City Council says no to allowing chickens on residential lots E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jan 21, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jan 21, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jan 21, 2022 0 2021 Reader Choice Winners
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.