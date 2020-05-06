Candidacy opens due to Halverson retirement
The opening on the DFL ticket in House District 51B has attracted several names.
Lisa Nemer Noah, Senate District 51 DFL chair, said three people are running for the DFL endorsement in House District 51B so far.
They include Jeff Erdmann, Holly Jenkins and Liz Reyer.
State Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, announced last month that she should would be retiring from the Minnesota Legislature and run for the Dakota County Board of Commissioners in District 3 this fall.
The deadline to seek the DFL endorsement is noon May 20, Noah said.
Delegates in 51B will receive an endorsement ballot May 26 to vote on the House candidate.
Fern Smith of Eagan received the Republican endorsement for 51B at the district convention in April.
Halverson was first elected in 2012 after unseating incumbent Doug Wardlow and won four elections in House District 51B.
In the 2018 election, she won with 62.2 percent of the vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.