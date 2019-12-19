Speed school zone, crossing guards on deck
Eagan residents got a look at several possible pedestrian and bike safety improvements along Diffley Road at a pair of open houses this month.
There’s a strong interest from area residents to make the stretch of Diffley Road between Lexington Avenue and Braddock Trail safer for pedestrians especially following the death of Patric Vitek. The 13-year-old died following a collision with a car when he was crossing the street on his bicycle in November.
The four-lane county highway is near Northview Elementary, Dakota Hills Middle School and Eagan High School, along with several other parks, playing fields, a busy commercial district and residential developments.
The Dakota County Board of Commissioners voted Nov. 26 to establish a school zone speed limit for Diffley Road near the schools.
The current plan is to reduce the speed limit during school times to 30 mph, according to Dakota County Traffic Engineer Kristi Sebastian. Otherwise, the speed limit would be 45 mph.
The speed zone limit will be in effect when children are present, going to or leaving from school, and during recess periods.
Fines for speeding are increased when a school zone is active.
The county will install school zone signs soon, and Sebastian said they have dynamic flashing speed signs on order.
“We’ll start with the basic sign ‘when children are present,’ but the flashing signs are more effective,” Sebastian said.
The plan is to have adult crossing guards in place when students return to school in January.
Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins said District 196 will need to train school crossing guards first.
“(A school zone) won’t do much good without crossing guards,” Atkins said. “Without them it might actually might make things less safe.”
Under the school zone route, pedestrians will be directed to cross Diffley Road at Braddock Trail.
There were other immediate steps including increasing enforcement in the area from adding additional police patrols to portable speed limit monitors.
Some residents questioned why there wasn’t an immediate plan to put a crosswalk at Daniel Drive along with crossing guards. This is an uncontrolled intersection with no stoplight, but the location is closer to North Trail Elementary.
Both engineers and county officials made it clear that it would be dangerous under the current conditions.
It is not recommended to put a crosswalk at an uncontrolled intersection where the speed limit is 45 mph and there’s four or more lanes of traffic, Principal Transportation Engineer with Bolton & Menk Chris Chromy said. Between 12,000-15,000 cars travel along Diffley Road per day.
“In certain locations with higher volumes and higher speed, it’s not recommended,” Sebastian said. “Simple markings and putting up signs does not help.”
The biggest issue is with the six lanes on Diffley Road. If one vehicle stops for a pedestrian in the one lane, vehicles in the other lanes often don’t see the pedestrian and drive through the crosswalk, Chromy said. He noted there have been several incidents of pedestrians being struck when crossing more than one lane of traffic where only one vehicle stops, but another keeps driving.
That doesn’t mean there couldn’t be a crosswalk at Daniel Drive in the future under different circumstances.
Other long-term options shared at the open house included eliminating lanes along Diffley Road to calm traffic along with a possible median island for pedestrians and a roundabout at Daniel Drive.
There’s also an option of constructing a bump outs, which would extend the sidewalk out into the street. It would reduce the distance pedestrians need to cross and it would calm traffic.
“If you are able to reduce a lane, where there’s one lane in each direction, and add a median, it’s a much safer situation,” Sebastian said.
Sebastian said the school district’s first choice is for students is to take the bus.
“They feel busing is the safest,” Sebastian said. “They declared Diffley as a hazardous crossing. That’s the school’s first message.”
All students south of Diffley Road have the option to be bused for free, according to data on display at the open house.
The school district also plans to reinstate activity busing for the 2020-21 school year.
Data on display using the “Here Comes the Bus” tracking app shows that in most cases it is quicker for students to take the bus instead of walk.
As for long-term ideas, the open house shows possibilities ranging from roundabouts, a pedestrian tunnel and a pedestrian overpass.
Many of the roundabout posted comments were unfavorable. There were several comments stating it’s unclear how pedestrians are supposed to navigate them.
There were plans for a possible tunnel or overpass to cross Diffley Road in between Daniel Drive and Braddock Trail. It would be east of North Trail Elementary.
Maps showed there’s not much room in the area for a tunnel or overpass.
Sebastian said there were some elevation challenges and potential storm sewer issues engineers would need to work through.
“There would be challenges with modifying that pond,” Eagan city engineer John Gorder said.
An overpass or tunnel would get pedestrians off Diffley Drive, but there were several comments stating that pedestrians would still cross at Daniel Drive.
As for putting a stoplight at Daniel Drive, Sebastian said traffic signals have the highest number of incidents and serious accidents.
“The more traffic control you have the less safe,” Sebastian said. “It’s counter to what people think, but that’s why we’re careful where we put them.”
It would also be close to the stoplight Braddock Trail.
There were also several ideas shared about making the Diffley Road/Braddock Trail intersection safer and more efficient for pedestrians. The accident happened within walking distance of the intersection with Braddock Trail.
The city initially proposed improvements at the intersection about a year ago before it was put on hold.
The original scope of the project included the replacement of the existing traffic signal poles and heads; pedestrian curb ramp enhancements; and the addition of a southbound left turn lane on the north leg of the intersection on Braddock Trail.
The project drew significant attention from the neighborhood, which has been advocating for safety improvements in the whole area for several years. Residents urged city officials to postpone the project to allow time for a more comprehensive and expansive project.
Neighborhoods were concerned about pedestrian traffic crossing the intersection at Braddock Trail, particularly students on their way to school. They were also concerned that the additional lane would encourage additional traffic to pass the residential neighborhood to the south.
Following a neighborhood meeting last February, officials put the project on hold until 2020 to allow time for a broader review of Diffley Road safety issues.
Officials will share specific plans in February.
