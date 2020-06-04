Eagan mayor files to run for State House
Residents can expect a full ballot for the 2020 general election Nov. 3.
Several local seats open for re-election this fall at the city, county and state level.
Someone new will be elected in both the State House District 51B and the Dakota County Board of Commissioners in District 3, as the incumbents in both seats have not filed for re-election.
There are also several newcomers challenging incumbents at every level.
Eagan City Council
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, Cyndee Fields, Meg Tilley, Dave Meyer and Mike Supina have filed to run for the Eagan City Council.
There are two open seats.
Fields and Tilley are running for their sixth terms.
Both Supina and Meyer have sought the office before.
Meyer ran in 2018. He finished third with 23.7 percent of the vote losing to incumbents Paul Bakken (40.2 percent) and Gary Hansen (35.1 percent).
In 2016, Supina finished third in the race for the City Council with 22.8 percent of the vote. Tilley (27.4) and Fields (28.3) were re-elected. Meyer also ran in 2016 finishing fourth (20.7).
District 51
For Senate District 51, which includes Eagan and northern Burnsville, incumbent Jim Carlson with the DFL party will face Republican Douglas D. Willetts.
In House District 51A, which covers northern Burnsville and western Eagan, incumbent Sandra Masin of the DFL party has filed for re-election. She has served six non-consecutive terms and she was endorsed by the District 51 DFL party.
Justin Clark also filed to run as a DFLer.
For the Republicans, Patrick J. Zurick has filed and was endorsed by the party.
In House District 51B, incumbent Laurie Halverson has not filed for re-election. Instead she has filed to run for Dakota County Commissioner in District 3.
Fern A. Smith has earned the Republicans’ endorsement and has filed.
Liz Reyer is the DFL-endorsed candidate for District 51B.
Mike Maguire, current mayor of Eagan, has also filed as a DFLer to run for the 51B seat.
According to the DFL51 website, Reyer, Holly Jenkins, Jeff Erdmann and Maguire all sought the party’s endorsement.
House District 51B covers eastern Eagan.
Dakota County
Several candidates have filed for the open seat on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners in District 3, which covers northern Eagan, Lilydale, Mendota and Mendota Heights.
Earlier this year, longtime commissioner Thomas Egan announced he will not seek re-election.
Halverson joins Diane Anderson, another former state representative, in the race.
Janine Hudson, Gary Huusko, Scott D. Johnson and Seema Maddali have also filed as candidates for the seat.
In District 4, incumbent Joe Atkins is the only candidate to file.
District 4 includes southern Eagan, most of Rosemount, Coates and Inver Grove Heights.
