Scott D. Johnson is seeking to be one of two candidates to advance from the Aug. 11 primary for Dakota County commissioner in District 3.
“In recent elections the citizens of Dakota County have not taken an active role in monitoring our elected representatives,” he said in a press release. “Because of that, the current County Board has allowed spending to increase by double-digit percentages, much of this for wants vs. needs. They have used eminent domain laws to take land away from citizens to build unwanted or duplicative paved bike trails, rather than reserving this tool for true community needs (i.e. roads, power lines, sewers). Citizens who have tried to speak up and change the direction of the county spending have been ignored or not allowed to speak fully in meetings by their representatives.”
Johnson said he is asking for support to start the path to restoring respect for the citizens, transparency in government decisions, and getting career politicians out of our pocketbooks and lives.
“I believe in planning for the future and making contingency plans,” he said. “I believe responsible people make decisions every day about prioritizing the things they want to do, with those that are needed to be done first. I believe that we should protect and take care of the things we own with sufficient and proper maintenance, before we start new projects that do not have sufficient funding for their future care.”
Johnson said one issue he opposed to was the use of eminent domain to take land to build a bike trail in Spring Lake Park.
“Blasting away hundreds of feet and destroying the billion year old cliffs of the Mississippi River bluffs for said trail is not being a good steward of the land for future generations to enjoy,” he said.
He said recent transportation projects have been poorly planned and not initially fully funded causing additional expenses, including roundabouts, a bus station and the Lake Byllesby dam project, which he said was understated by at least $20 million.
“Social services and law enforcement needs will continue to grow and become a tremendous drain on taxpayer resources,” he said. “The county board must look at spending needs and priorities to ensure adequate funding to care for our sick and disabled. Fiscal policies must promote jobs, education and economic projects that will allow people to be contributing, self-supporting and independent citizens. Tax policies must be designed to be affordable so that young families can buy a home, and senior citizens can stay in their homes.”
Johnson has been an insurance agent and financial planner for over three decades.
“My whole business career has been based upon the idea of personal fiscal responsibility and helping my clients attain their goals by planning, prioritizing and protecting,” he said. “Government should operate that way too.”
