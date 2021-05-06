Rosemount’s Karsen Schroeder was a key figure in Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf’s run to the Gallaudet University Academic Bowl quarterfinals last week.
It was the farthest the team has ever advanced.
“It for sure was a season of excitement,” Schroeder wrote in an email. “I am incredibly honored to be a part of the amazing team, and for making it to the quarterfinals for the first time ever. I remember my heart started racing as soon as I heard we made it to the quarterfinals, it was an exciting moment.”
MSAD’s run came to an end after falling to California School for the Deaf Fremont, the favorite to win it all, MSAD athletic director Lee Jones wrote in an email.
Gallaudet University Academic Bowl is an annual tournament where the top academic bowl teams from the deaf schools or schools with deaf/hard-of-hearing programs around the nation.
MSAD has been invited to five national tournaments including in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2020 and again this year.
Schroeder is on a team with Dalina Schwartz of Faribault, Jordan Iseri of Anoka and Benny Dow of Red Lake.
“We connected, not just as a team, but as best friends,” Schroeder wrote. “We knew we could trust each other, which is the key to making it this far. We practiced as much as we could, and with our experiences in past seasons, we used it as an advantage. I would have to say that this season has been tough on us, but we made it through. Our biggest highlight had to be that we made it this far, considering the situation that COVID-19 put us in.”
Schroeder is currently a day student at MSAD, which is in Faribault, so he drives to school every day. He wrote that he stays in the dorms the night before a sporting event.
The team placed second in the Midwest region earlier this year automatically qualifying them for nationals.
It was a lot of work.
MSAD’s team started practicing in September, and it met four days a week to practice.
“There was never any limit for us, we would keep on learning new things,” Schroeder wrote. “We practiced every week, and studied in our own time on the weekends. My secret is to watch the news, pay attention in class, keep reading books or articles, and ask questions.”
The competitions were done virtually this year.
It consisted of three rounds and 34 questions.
For each correct answer, a bonus question would be presented.
Schroeder is the history expert on the team especially when it comes to American wars and history.
“Whenever we were stuck with spelling or grammar, I was there to make it accurate,” he wrote.
