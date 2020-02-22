Council also updates kennel ordinance
Rosemount Woods Mobile Home Park got the approval from the Rosemount City Council it needed to expand its development Tuesday.
Located on the southwest corner of Connemara Trail and Highway 3, Rosemount Woods plans to add 39 new home sites within its existing boundaries.
Within the plans, one of the outdoor storage areas would be converted to five new sites and another 34 home sites would be built in on the southwest portion of the park. To accommodate the expansion, Burgundy Avenue will be extended.
Kyle Klatt, city planner, said the expansion “fits in very nicely with the existing homes in the manufactured home park and adding a much needed addition to the supply of affordable housing.”
Developers also plan to build an additional storm shelter and construct additional recreational equipment. There’s also a plan for a formal trail to Erickson Park.
The City Council added a condition Tuesday to ensure the shelter would be built by the time the first new resident moves in.
“I want our residents to be safe,” Council Member Paul Essler said.
The expansion complies with the standard set in place in 1981 when the Rosemount Woods was first established.
There are no variances requested for the project.
Klatt said it’s a planned development allowing flexibility from the city zoning regulations.
The plans drew significant attention during a public hearing in December with many concerns coming from the Glenrose neighborhood to the south.
One of the main changes since December is the addition of more natural buffers throughout the project. More trees were added to the south and west of the project.
After Tuesday’s meeting and receiving additional comments from residents, the City Council agreed to add six, 5-foot pine trees to the west side of the development as additional buffer.
Developers said their initial plans included more new home sites, but after working with city staff, plans were altered to save more trees.
Kennels
The City Council also approved a measure during Tuesday’s meeting to bring its ordinance on commercial dog kennels up to date.
The new ordinance decreased the minimum size of a property for a kennel from 20 acres to five while increasing the distance kennels can be from other buildings.
Kennels were allowed under rural residential and agricultural zone. Following Tuesday’s vote, kennels are an option in commercial and general industrial zones.
While reviewing a request from Rosemount residents, city officials found that Rosemount’s zoning code was more restrictive than other similar cites. But it was also ineffective at mitigating potential issues with neighbors.
Before kennels only needed to be located a minimum of 75 feet from property lines.
“A 500-foot separation from structures made more sense than requiring a large lot which really could be right next to the property line and immediately next to a neighbor,” Community Development Director Kim Lindquist said.
The new ordinance added a condition that all structures and dog runs should be a minimum of 500 feet from adjacent residential structures and 75 feet from property lines.
Kennels need to be licensed by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health. The number of animals can’t exceed the space provided in accordance with the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.
Lindquist said city staff is confident that the state licensing process is effective and thorough.
The issue came to light following a request from residents who wanted to operate a commercial kennel in an agricultural district.
Brent and Angela Bosaaen’s property has fewer than 20 acres.
The City Council also approved the Bosaaen’s request for their property during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I hate the term commercial kennel,” Angela Bosaaen said. “We consider ourselves breeders.”
