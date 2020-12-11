Old Fashioned Holiday at Holz Farm was dialed backed to a drive-thru visit with Santa last weekend in Eagan.
Participants received goodie bags and said hello to Santa from their vehicles.
In a normal year, the nostalgic 1940s holiday celebration features live reindeer, hayrides, bonfire and s’mores, an antique sleigh for family photo opportunities, cookies and hot cider, and carol performances by local groups, such as the Eagan Women of Note and Eagan Men’s Chorus.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Farm and Eagan Parks and Recreation Department, the event had made several changes in anticipation of restrictions, such as reserved time slots and pre-purchased tickets.
The Eagan Parks and Recreation Department has made several other adjustments this year due to the pandemic.
Eagan Art House has several at-home creativity kits for sale including painting in a box, clay tiles kit, puppet show in a box, mindfulness journaling and birthday boxes. There are also holiday kits available to make ornaments.
The Eagan Art House offers monthly subscriptions of fun boxes for teens, adults and kids.
There are holiday and New Years Eve grab bags and activity kits for preschool students available for sale at www.discovereagan.com.
