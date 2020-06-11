Liz Reyer, a business woman, social activist, mother of four, and longtime Eagan resident has been endorsed by the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party for state representative in District 51B.
“I am honored to receive the DFL endorsement to represent the community I love in the Legislature,” Reyer said in a release. “In recent years I’ve been increasingly involved in the movement for racial justice, and entered this campaign to help take on the structural racism that continues to plague Minnesota. We all have a right to quality and affordable health care, equal justice under the law, and a world-class education. Together, we can challenge the lack of equity in our society and build a better future for everyone in Eagan and in Minnesota.”
In a release, Reyer wrote that she is a researcher, project leader and leadership coach, trained to listen to concerns, generate solutions and get things done.
She said she has been active in local politics and also has a long history of involvement in Eagan schools, youth athletics and other civic matters.
Reyer earned a bachelor’s in Chinese at the University of Minnesota, and a master’s in political science at the Ohio State University. Reyer is an executive coach, worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for 12 years, and is on hiatus from writing the weekly Coach’s Corner in the Star Tribune business section during the campaign.
The seat is currently held by Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, who is retiring from the Legislature after the end of her current term.
“I’m so excited to see Liz earn the DFL endorsement,” Halverson said. “I have known Liz for many years, and she is a strong leader who is grounded in community values. From fighting for affordable health care to addressing the climate crisis to working for great schools, Liz will be a champion for Eagan.”
Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire has said he will be running in the primary as a DFLer. Fern A. Smith has the Republican Party’s endorsement.
