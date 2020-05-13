Liz Reyer has announced her entrance into the race for state representative in Eagan’s District 51B, the seat being vacated by Laurie Halverson’s retirement.
Halverson, DFL-Eagan, has held the seat for four terms. District 51B covers eastern Eagan.
“As a researcher and leadership coach, I listen, generate solutions, and make things happen,” she wrote in a release. “As a Minnesotan who has benefited from our state’s resources in so many ways, it’s my time to give back and work for the benefit of the citizens of Eagan.
“We need today, more than ever, to come together for the well-being of families and our community. My goal, if elected, is to bring a sharp focus on building a better future for Eagan and Minnesota.”
Ensuring equity across our society is central for Reyer, according to the release, from addressing the opportunity gap for communities of color to ensuring fair treatment for the LGBTQ community, people with disabilities and all faith communities.
“Raising my family, having kids in the District 196 schools, and taking my kids to hockey: I know the priorities my neighbors and I share,” she said. “And we want people to have access to health care, build on our great schools, housing affordable to all who work here, and to enjoy the beautiful Eagan parks and community amenities.”
She said she will fight for state investments in clean energy and innovative ways to protect the environment, fight climate change, and create good jobs.
Reyer has lived in Eagan since 1992, and is married with four adult children. Reyer’s 30-year business and leadership career includes 12 years at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota in Eagan. Reyer earned a bachelor’s in Chinese at the University of Minnesota, and a master’s in political science at the Ohio State University.
She is an executive coach and has written the weekly Coach’s Corner in the Star Tribune business section for the past 10 years.
To learn more about Reyer, visit the campaign website at www.lizreyer.com.
