MV Ventures could add to its residential footprint
MV Ventures plans to start construction on the initial phase of a multi-family residential development within Viking Lakes southwest of the Minnesota Vikings headquarters starting June 1, and they could add to it.
Don Becker, executive vice president of real estate development and strategic projects with MV Ventures, said they are considering acquiring an additional 25 acres south of Viking Lakes.
MV Ventures would like to add four additional residential buildings with 500-600 more units south of the complex, bringing the total to 12 buildings.
Becker said they would like to combine it with the broader Viking Lakes development by connecting it to the trail, road and park system. The complex includes a 32,600-square-foot fitness, clubhouse, retail and restaurant space along Viking Parkway.
The new lot includes plans for a 60,000-square-foot single-story office and flex space building south of the residential complex and north of Lone Oak Drive.
It would be west of EcoLab and east of White House Custom Colors.
It all needs to be rezoned for that to happen.
It’s currently vacant land zoned for major office.
Becker said most major commercial developers want some kind of road access, but City Planner Mike Schultz said there’s limited vehicle access from the south to Lone Oak Drive.
If this stays commercial office, “we’re not confident that it would be developed any time soon,” MV Ventures Chief Financial Officer Steve Poppen said.
He said “there’s probably a reason it’s one of the last lots in the area to develop.”
The site could be provided access through Viking Lakes from the north.
The Eagan City Council approved the measure to submit a Comprehensive Guide plan amendment to the Metropolitan Council to change the land use designation from major office to mixed use.
While the proposal was approved, council members made it clear that there was much more to discuss before approving the measure.
This is the first step in the process.
Council Member Paul Bakken said it’s way too much housing.
He voted yes, but unless something changes he’ll vote no in the future.
In the past he’s voted no on rezoning measures changing commercial/industrial properties to residential citing concerns about having a balanced tax base.
Council Member Meg Tilley also said there’s too much residential in the city.
