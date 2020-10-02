Park vandalized during rally last summer
The Eagan Police Department is still looking for the suspects who vandalized the bandshell in Central Park and damaged the statues at the Eagan Tribute and Memorial Plaza last summer.
Multiple attempts were made through crime alerts and social media to identify the person captured on video and photos, according to the Eagan Police Department. No one has been identified.
The incidents allegedly happened during a rally at Eagan’s Central Park on Aug. 4.
More than 100 protesters gathered at the Eagan Community Center for what was dubbed as a “No Trust Without Accountability” rally.
At some point the same evening, the bandshell and Eagan Tribute and Memorial Plaza statues were vandalized.
According to the Eagan Police Department, the full restoration cost so far is about $9,200.
City staff was able to clean the spray paint off the Rotary Bandshell.
The bronze statutes representing military veterans, firefighters and police required further restoration by professionals, which has since been completed.
The cost includes the removal of all graffiti ($4,000), statue restoration ($3,700) and granite stone restoration ($1,500) could exceed $10,000 when complete.
The Parks and Recreation department is still waiting for a cost estimate to repair the concrete in the bandshell area, which could be more than $2,000.
The engraved bricks leading up to the Memorial Plaza were also damaged.
In the power washing process, some of the engraving was blasted off. Some bricks will need to be replaced, others could be repaired with repainting.
The project was organized by the Eagan Lioness Club, as residents purchased bricks to honor those who serve the community.
The Eagan Lioness spent the afternoon of Sept. 14 working on the repairable bricks, but more work will need to be done.
“We just wanted those in the community who purchased bricks to know that repairs will be made,” said Barb Callister president of the Eagan Lioness Club.
Those at the rally said they could build trust by firing, indicting and prosecuting the police involved in the death of Isak Abdirahman Aden, who died as the result of a police-involved shooting in Eagan last year.
Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom concluded in November 2019 that the officers were legally justified in firing their weapons and declined to charge them.
The rally featured several speeches from community activists and from family members who had a relative die in an officer-involved incident in the metro area and beyond.
