Registration is open for the Eagan Foundation’s “Lean on CommUNITY,” which is scheduled to be held online 7-8 p.m. Oct. 3.
The free event is billed as a jam-packed hour of fun with a lively auction and community fellowship.
Registration is required by going to www.eaganfoundation.org. For additional information, emailadmin@eaganfoundation.org.
“2020 has presented challenges for everyone, including the Eagan Foundation,” Executive Director Jamie Hopkins said. “We are hoping for a financial boost at this event so we can provide the level of support needed into 2021.”
All proceeds raised at this event go back into the community in the form of community grants and other support for nonprofit organizations that improve the quality of life in Eagan and meet critical needs as well as scholarships to college-bound seniors.
The Eagan Foundation is a nonprofit, community-building organization with a vision to make Eagan the best place to live, learn, work, and play. Its mission is to invest in Eagan’s future by providing community connections, grants and scholarships.
The Eagan Foundation, founded in 1990, encourages, supports and enhances ideas, funding and collaborative action to meet community needs. To date, the Foundation has raised and reinvested over $2 million in the community through scholarships, community initiatives and community grants programs.
