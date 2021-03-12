Nearly half of students in quarantine
Red Pine Elementary in Eagan has ceased in-person instruction beginning March 11 due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and increasing numbers of staff and students who are required to quarantine.
The plan is to reopen the building March 29, which is after spring break.
This is the first District 196 school to shift back to distance learning since reopening.
At Red Pine Elementary, 226 of 584 students were absent on March 10 due to illness or close contact with a positive case, which requires them to be in quarantine.
In some cases, entire classes were in quarantine and learning online.
In other classes, some of the students were in quarantine and others were learning in person.
“It is much more difficult for teachers to teach part of their class in person and the others online at the same time,” Director of Communications Tony Taschner said.
Taschner said each school in District 196 has a team of administrators and teachers involved in the contract tracing process.
“One thing pole don’t think about is what’s involved in contract tracing,” he said. “If you have a positive case, they determine close contact. If you’ve got one student who is positive, you’re like going to be quarantining many students in that classroom.
“They even look at the video of the bus rides. Who are they sitting next to and for how long? OK, here’s two more we need to contact.”
District 196 offers COVID-19 testing every two weeks. Taschner said all of the staff has been offered the opportunity for at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’re in pretty good shape,” Taschner said. “We’re not to the point where they all have that second dose and they’re 14 days out to get the full immunity. But, by the time we get out of spring break, the vast majority of our teachers will have that second dose and have that 14 days by the time we get back.”
Red Pine Elementary is at 530 Red Pine Lane in south eastern Eagan. The boundaries include both Eagan, Rosemount, Inver Grove Heights and Coates.
