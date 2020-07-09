Eagan to submit land use designation change to Met Council
A long-vacant lot in southern Eagan is one step closer to seeing some development.
The Eagan City Council on Tuesday approved the first step in changing the land use designation for a 9.7-acre lot located southeast of Red Pine Lane and Highway 3 from retail/commercial to medium-density.
The lot has been marketed for years in hopes of attracting some kind of business, but the only development it has attracted is residential.
The city hasn’t always been comfortable with the idea because West Side Trap Club is directly to the south, which isn’t going to change anytime soon.
Under the current plan, a noise wall and berm would separate the residential development from the gun club, which is 750 feet away.
Details on the berm and wall would be included in future plans. The measure approved Tuesday was to direct staff to send a letter to the Metropolitan Council about the zoning.
The developer has plans for 53 townhomes on the property.
A few residents spoke during Tuesday’s meeting, sharing concerns about the additional traffic.
They said the intersection at Red Pine Lane and Highway 3 is often backed up partially due to the train tracks. Red Pine Elementary, where many students walk to school, is also near the proposed development.
But a residential development would generate far less traffic than a commercial development, Public Works Director Russ Matthys said.
While industrial would draw more traffic than residential but less than commercial, industrial would also attract larger vehicles.
Mayor Mike Maguire said no matter what, there will be additional traffic, but it’s unrealistic to tell a property owner they can’t use a property because of traffic.
“The landowner has rights,” he said.
A residential neighborhood would also bring in people who actually live in the neighborhood who would care about pedestrian safety.
Council Member Paul Bakken has stated during previous meetings that he would vote against anything residential but he would be fine with just about anything else on the lot.
He was concerned about constructing houses near a gun club due to noise, and has generally voted against changing land use designations to residential unless there’s an affordable-housing guarantee.
Council Member Meg Tilley was absent, but the measure got enough votes at 3-1 with council members Gary Hansen and Cyndee Fields voting “yes.”
Fields, who used to live in the area and has family that still does, has long held out hope for retail at the spot, but understood the challenges.
“We can’t hold (the lots) hostage anymore,” Fields said.
She said she had talks with the developer and is comfortable with the larger berm/noise wall separating the gun club from the residential development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.