Recycled bottles fuel apparel company

Storm Creek hosts Earth Day event
The usually quiet showroom at eco-friendly apparel maker Storm Creek buzzed with visitors Friday, April 21.
Happy Earth Day.
A day before the annual observation, the Eagan company flung open its doors to celebrate. Along with highlighting its outdoor-inspired apparel line made mostly from recycled plastic bottles, Storm Creek hosted sustainability presentations, including one from the Mississippi Park Connection. Storm Creek is donating 10% of its April purchases to the nonprofit friends group of the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area.
Rarely does the company — which first rented space in Eagan in 2016, moved its headquarters here in 2020 and now occupies about 40,000 square feet of warehouse space on Blue Gentian Road — use its showroom for sales, said President Doug Jackson.
“We have an event every once in a while, but it’s always around some kind of fundraiser,” he said. “We’ll be writing a check to the parks this weekend.”
Except for a few items made from recycled nylon, all Storm Creek products are made from yarn derived from recycled plastic bottles, Jackson said. That reduces the carbon emissions used in manufacturing the apparel by about 80% compared with traditional polyester, he said.
It wasn’t always this way for Storm Creek, which Jackson and his wife, company CEO Teresa Fudenberg, launched in Hastings in 2006.
Jackson was a former sales manager for Boulder Gear, a skiwear company in Aspen, Colorado. He grew up next to the Welch Village ski area near Red Wing. His father sold land to the ski business, put up chairlifts and built the chalet, Jackson said.
“I live to be outside,” said the Mendota Heights resident.
Jackson said Storm Creek sourced mostly conventional synthetic materials when it started, but quarterly visits to overseas fabric mills opened his eyes to the possibilities of recycled materials.
“There’s been recycled plastic fleece, real basic yarns, for quite a while,” said Jackson, who deals with mills in Taiwan, China, South Korea and India. “But they didn’t feel good. You didn’t touch it and say ‘I want to wear that.’ Over time, it got better.”
In 2012 he bought 45,000 yards of recycled bottle-derived fabric from a golfing buddy at one of the mills, where a large outdoor apparel brand had canceled the order, Jackson said.
He made a jacket from the material and “couldn’t sell it to anyone,” Jackson said. “I’m like, ‘This is the coolest thing in the world,’ but no one cared,” he said.
Times have changed. Now, 56% of the 600 billion plastic bottles produced globally in a year are recycled, and 11% of the recycled bottles are used by textile mills, he said.
The bottles are chopped into small bits that are melted into a resin, Jackson said.
“And from those beads they melt it again and they can extrude it into polymer than can eventually be spun into a yarn,” he added. “Once it’s a yarn, then we can make it into garments. It’s becoming common.”
Making breathable, waterproof outdoor apparel from recycled bottles is costlier than using conventional synthetics, Jackson said.
“We say it’s better product for the better good,” said Jackson, whose company employs 38 people and is looking for five more. “That’s kind of what we try to do. ... The technology is still strong and the garments still work right and perform well, so let’s do it — because we can. Our manifesto is we’re seekers of better.”
