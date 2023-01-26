Reagan the dragon slayer has spunk

Jim Carlson held his niece, Reagan, when she was younger. Reagan is now 6 and inspired Carlson’s children’s book “Reagan Slays the Dragon.”

Inspired by his niece, state budget analyst tries children’s literature 

A spunky little girl, a huge angry dragon and compelling prose and pictures for early readers may be a winning formula for first-time author Jim Carlson.

