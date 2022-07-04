featured Rain did not dampen 2022 Eagan Funfest Parade on July 4 By Kara Hildreth Jul 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 14 Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rain did not dampened the joy of the 2022 Eagan Funfest parade held in the morning of the Fourth of July.Children looked delighted to see parade entrants in the adventure to stay dry.Residents and guests gathered to wave at parade entrants as most took shelter under umbrellas from Mother Nature's rainy weather. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eagan Eagan Funfest Eagan Funfest Parade Eagan Fourth Of July Parade Parade In Eagan 2022 Eagan Funfest Parade Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Fireworks are just the start of Pan-O-Prog in Lakeville Eagan FunFest celebrates Fourth of July Lakeville Pan-O-Prog Schedule of Events Local girl, dog changing perspectives Apple Valley Natural Soap opens retail space E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jul 1, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jul 1, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jul 1, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.