City planning to add pickleball courts in 2021
Eagan may be getting a few more pickleball courts.
Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Pimental shared on Tuesday the department’s preliminary plans for 2021 with the Eagan City Council and the Advisory Parks and Recreation Commission.
One of the Parks and Recreation Department’s plans is to update Rahn Park.
“It’s an area where we really need to invest,” Pimental said. “It’s an area that’s showing its age.”
The first phase would be a complete redo of the courts along with additional parking.
The new layout shows a basketball court, two tennis courts and six pickleball courts.
While interest in tennis is steady, Pimental said, the number of people playing pickleball is rapidly growing.
In 2022, the plan is to rebuild the park shelter.
Nothing was approved or voted upon during the meeting. Tuesday’s meeting was a chance for the Parks Commission and City Council to discuss capital improvement projects for the Parks and Recreation Department.
With the “pandemic and unknowns” Pimental said department will draw its CIP from $2.56 million in 2020 to less than $1 million in 2021.
The money for the CIP comes from the park dedication fund, which mainly comes from development fees.
Other 2021 efforts include a pocket park at one of the fire department buildings, public art, Festival Grounds improvements, Central Park signs and playground replacements at Cinnamon Ridge.
Splash pad
Pimental also recognized the frustration with the splash pad in Central Park, which has closed a few times for repairs since it opened in 2018.
Pimental explained one reason is because the chlorination system uses newer technology.
While most splash pads use freshwater systems, which pull water straight from the tap and flushes the water to the sewer, Eagan’s splash pad reuses the water using a chlorination system to recycle the water.
The city felt it was a more environmentally responsible option and has saved millions of gallons from going through the sewer.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of cities or organizations that put that in,” Pimental said, so there are fewer people who know how to repair it.
Pimental said it’s one of three such mechanical systems in the entire state.
“We’ve gotten a lot fixed under warranty,” Pimental said, and they hope the main issues are behind them.
