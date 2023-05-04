The 2023 Komen Minnesota Race for the Cure breast cancer 5K run and walk fundraiser will have a new venue at Vikings Lakes in Eagan on Sunday, May 14. The annual Race for the Cure is the nonprofit Komen’s signature fundraising event, a day designed to put aside everything else in life to share stories, laughter, tears to raise money that saves lives.
Submitted photo
The 2023 Komen Minnesota Race for the Cure breast cancer 5K run and walk fundraiser will have a new venue this year at Vikings Lakes in Eagan on Sunday, May 14.
Due to recent flooding at the original event, the Twin Cities Race for the Cure moved its venue to Eagan.
Thousands will take part in this inspirational fundraiser slated each year on Mother’s Day.
All are welcome to attend. The Hope Village opens at 8:30 a.m. at 2600 Vikings Circle in Eagan.
The opening ceremonies slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. is followed by the 5K run at 10 a.m. The one-mile walk/run will commence at 10:15 a.m. Registered guests and teams can pick race packets at three different locations in the Twin Cities found at www.info-komen.org.
