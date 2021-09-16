Public health leader imparts equity, inspiration in her books

Eagan author’s latest is tribute to educator
One trailblazer celebrates the life of another in Eagan author Rosemond Sarpong Owens’ new book about St. Paul Public Schools educator Delores Henderson.
Sarpong Owens hopes young readers — especially girls — will be inspired by Henderson, Minnesota’s longest-serving school administrator, who retired in 2018 after 46 years to launch a nonprofit targeting student achievement gaps.
“I learned a lesson — not to wait for Dr. Henderson,” said Sarpong Owens, who came to know the in-demand educator and lecturer through professional and community events. “She has a line of people who want to talk to her, and you don’t want to miss out on the food.”
Sarpong Owens began blazing her own trails in her homeland of Ghana, where as a girl she spoke in churches on HIV/AIDS prevention and was dismayed to see many of her friends abandon their aspirations after becoming pregnant in their midteens.
Today she’s director of health equity, diversity and inclusion for Eagan-based Blue Cross Blue Shield, whose sideline as an author includes the Henderson book, “The Extraordinary Educator.” Sarpong Owens has published four books under her Heritage Collection that celebrate African and African American leaders.
She described herself as a “mini-activist” in her youth.
“I had a keen sense of public health,” said the 52-year-old. “My aunties were nurses and midwives. I got a sense of caring for the community. I was able to speak the local language, and I was able to speak English. I was like a go-between for the community and for institutions.”
Gender-based poverty and discrimination were prevalent in Ghana, as in many developing nations, said Sarpong Owens, who studied French, Spanish and linguistics at the University of Ghana.
“Then I met this cute bloke when I was in college in Ghana called Isaac (Owens), and I really liked him,” she said. “So I followed him to Minnesota.”
Sarpong Owens worked as a multilingual birth recorder at Hennepin County Medical Center, where she recorded about 24,000 birth certificates over eight years. About 40% of the moms were Latino, she said.
A critical part of the job, she said, is collecting data for the state. She quickly learned that characteristics such as low birth weights, pre-term births, lower levels of prenatal care and maternal mortality are more prevalent among women of color than among white women.
“In Ghana, you have a skewed view of the United States,” she said. “You think everything here is rosy and everyone is rich. But when you work at the county hospital, you realize that is not the case.”
Sarpong Owens said she “found a voice” talking with the women.
“It made me realize I wanted to be an advocate for them,” she said. “It turned my whole perspective around. It inspired me on this trajectory to be an equity practitioner and a public health practitioner.”
Sarpong Owens went on to earn a master’s degree in public health from the University of Minnesota and worked for eight years as a health literacy and cultural competency specialist at CentraCare’s St. Cloud Hospital. Sarpong Owens said she was recruited for the position as the number of immigrants and refugees in the St. Cloud area grew.
She said she was recruited by Blue Cross Blue Shield, Minnesota’s largest health insurer, in 2016.
“All of these organizations, I come in as a trailblazer, and I help show how we do this work well to be impactful,” Sarpong Owens said.
Equity in books
Sarpong Owens cited a 2018 University of Wisconsin finding that more than half of U.S. children under 15 are children of color, but fewer than 30% of children’s books depict children of color or have nonwhite authors.
“I like writing, but it wasn’t until I became an equity practitioner that I realized inequity exists in books also,” she said. “I write because there’s a need.”
Her first, released in 2020, is an adult book, “Apples in a Seed: Unleashing the Unique You.” Using the seed as a metaphor for potential, Sarpong Owens revisits the contributions of nine historic changemakers, including Nelson Mandela, George Washington Carver and Maya Angelou.
“Even though when they were growing up, people didn’t think much of them,” she said. “All the nine people in the book have that in common.”
Sarpong Owens turned to writing children’s historical books in her newly launched Heritage Collection. “Yaa Asantewaa: The Fearless Queen” tells the story of a Ghanaian queen mother who motivated her people to defend themselves in the fight against British colonials. “Queen Nandi” is the story of a South African queen mother whose son, Shaka, became king of the Zulus.
“From Queen Nandi, we learned to be resilient,” Sarpong Owens said. “She taught women at that time to be resilient.”
Her book about Delores Henderson came out in May. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, a former student of hers, spoke at a July 15 book launch event.
“I’m the ‘Lion’s Historian’ because there is a need,” Sarpong Owen said, borrowing the moniker from the late Nigerian author Chinua Achebe, who warned that unless the lions have their own historian, their story will always be told by the hunter.
“There is a need to ensure that we have authentic voices telling authentic stories.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.