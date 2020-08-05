Community conversation about policing canceled prior to counter protest
More than 100 protesters gathered at the Eagan Community Center bandshell Tuesday evening for a “No Trust Without Accountability” rally.
The rally was in response to a “Building Bridges and Trust Between Citizens and Law Enforcement” event sponsored by the Eagan Police Department, which was scheduled to be held at the Eagan Community Center Bandshell at the same time.
The Eagan Police Department event was canceled as a result.
“It’s in the best interest for my community members and residents to stand down and allow this group to have their space and voice their opinions,” Eagan Police Chief Roger New said before the rally.
Those at the rally said they could build trust by firing, indicting and prosecuting the police involved in the death of Isak Abdirahman Aden, who died as the result of a police-involved shooting in Eagan last year.
Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom concluded in November 2019 that the officers were legally justified in firing their weapons and declined to charge them.
The rally featured several speeches from community activists and from family members who had lost someone in an officer-involved incident in the metro area and beyond.
Sumaya Aden, Isak Aden’s younger sister, also talked about the loss of her older brother and her sadness in the past year while pleading for justice.
Speakers commented on several other police-involved incidents in the metro area and were critical of the response from Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota Legislature, the Minneapolis City Council, as well as Eagan city and Dakota County leadership.
At some point in the evening, the bandshell and Eagan Tribute and Memorial Plaza statues were vandalized with spray paint.
“It’s unfortunate all the damage we sustained as a result,” New said. “We now have an open investigation. We’re trying to identify those who were involved in the incident.”
He said it’s too early to estimate the cost of the damage, but it will impact the investigation, New said.
He said the parks department began cleaning and repairing the park the next morning.
“It’s very difficult to bridge a gap with community members and understand their needs, wants and desires are,” New said. “For the past few months we’ve allowed the community to speak and vent. We have to find an opportunity and time to have a substantive conversation, but that isn’t done by destroying things in our community. It’s unfortunate there are people who believe that’s a way to affect change, but you never hear what people have to say.”
The Eagan Police Department had planned on hosting an community conversation Tuesday to give citizens an opportunity to have an open dialogue with police department members about policing and community relations.
“The challenge was, how could we successfully have a small group conversation when we’re slated to have more than 100 people in what’s been coined a counter-rally or protest?” New said when asked for a statement about the cancellation. “Counter means they’re in opposition to what we are doing.”
The intent was to have an outdoor event with small groups and facilitators. New said they took many strides to adhere with COVID-19 guidelines. With the additional crowd, New said there were concerns the crowd would grow beyond COVID-19 guidelines.
New said the department didn’t use social media to promote the event and they were intentional about who they invited.
“We kept every negative email from people that had expressed some concerns around policing and who had anti-policing statements and put them on the list,” New said. “There was a concern that if we put a broader message out, this thing would have filled out quickly and we may not have captured the people who raised some concerns early on.
“The goals were to allow people to be heard and listen to their concerns, but when there’s a protest or rally going on when you’re trying to have this event, you won’t be able to hear what people have to say.”
The police department held a similar event May 19, 2019, he said, and it plans to hold them in the future.
“We’re trying to build bridges between the community and law enforcement,” New said. “The public needs to know that law enforcement has been listening.”
There was no visible police presence at the rally Tuesday. People wearing masks sat in the bandshell area and listened to the speakers on the stage. There were chalk drawings on the pavement and the bandshell was spray painted.
New said the department will plan another event in the future.
The city also closed all Community Center recreational programs, the splash pad and fitness center before the scheduled protest.
A lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court last month on behalf of the family of Aden seeking damages in excess of $20 million from the cities of Eagan, Burnsville, Bloomington and Edina along with the officers involved.
It alleges that the defendants “needlessly placed the lives of Mr. Aden and their officers at risk by launching an unnecessary, unjustified and ill-conceived assault.”
Officers initially fired less lethal rounds in an attempt to subdue Aden after about four hours of negotiation. Squad camera footage from a Minnesota State Patrol vehicle showed Aden then picked up his gun and fired a round, according to the attorney’s report.
Backstrom concluded at the time it was “objectively reasonable for the five officers to subjectively believe Aden posed a deadly threat to other officers at the scene of this incident at the time they fired their service weapons and, therefore, they were legally justified in using deadly force in this instance.”
Each officer gave statements prior to reviewing video footage or discussing details of the incident with other officers, and they all reported that they believed they and their fellow officers were in danger of being shot.
Officers initially responded to a call at 6:05 p.m. July 2, 2019, on a report from a woman who said Aden, her ex-boyfriend, had pulled a gun on her.
Aden eventually sat down on the curb of a parking lot along Seneca Road, according to the Dakota County attorney’s report.
According to the county attorney‘s report, after hours of negotiation, officers in command concluded that if Aden were far enough away from the gun, they would deploy flash bangs and fire less lethal munitions to get Aden farther from the gun and attempt to take him into custody.
Flash bangs were thrown toward Aden at approximately 10:30 p.m., and less lethal munitions were fired by officers. Aden reportedly stood up, picked up the gun, and began to raise his hand with the gun in it, according to the county attorney’s report.
The slow-motion version shows that Aden fired a round after the less lethal munitions were fired, according to the report.
Members of the rally stated their belief that it wouldn’t have happened had Aden been white, and said the actions by the police department to bring in nine other area police departments was excessive.
