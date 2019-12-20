Four people were charged with felony theft in Dakota County District Court last week after allegedly stealing more than 250 items from a drug store Dec. 7 in Eagan and then leading police in chase through a residential neighborhood.
Officers were dispatched to an Eagan CVS store on a report of three females and a male allegedly stealing items and driving away.
An employee said they saw four people stuff items into bags then all four ran out of the store.
An officer found a matching vehicle close to the CVS, and activated his emergency lights. The driver then accelerated the vehicle and fled to a residential neighborhood.
The officer pursued the vehicle to a cul-de-sac. Instead of turning around, the vehicle drove through the backyard into a group of pine trees and hit a fence.
A male driver then got out to flee on foot, leaving the three females behind, who were detained.
A K-9 officer was able to follow the male’s footprints in the snow and found him hiding between vehicles in a driveway.
The driver was identified as Ja’Vaughn Elijah Tieh, 22, of Mounds View, who had multiple active warrants at the time.
The three females in the car were identified as Minneapolis residents Bre’Nyay Airanesja Hart, 18, Semaj Ronae Rankin, 21, and Chezel Gardner, 21.
Both Hart and Rankin gave the officers different identification at first. Both had active warrants at the time.
The CVS employee positively identified all four suspects.
Inside the vehicle, the officer found more than 250 items from CVS valued at about $2,073.
Tieh, Hart, Gardner and Rankin were all charged with felony theft and face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Rankin and Hart were also charged with giving a false name to police, a gross misdemeanor, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $3,000 fine.
Tieh was also charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
