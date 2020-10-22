Eagan City Council approves new gas station, car wash, liquor store complex
Plans for a new Hy-Vee owned gas station, convenience store, coffee shop, liquor store and car wash complex was approved during the Eagan City Council meeting Tuesday.
Hy-Vee is considering constructing a new freestanding gas station and convenience store with drive thru, coffee shop and patio located on the northeast corner of Pilot Knob Road and Diffley Road at Hilltop Plaza.
The development would also include a Hy-Vee liquor store in the existing northern building, which would be remodeled, and new commercial car wash would be constructed to the east.
The site already includes a gas station and liquor store, but the car wash would be a new use, so Hy-Vee requested the lots be rezoned to accommodate its plans.
Phil Hoey with Hy-Vee said it would be similar to the Hy-Vee gas station at Cedar Avenue and Dodd Boulevard in Lakeville.
“It has a lot of the same prepared meals and a lot of he same offerings,” Hoey said during the City Council meeting Tuesday. “It’s good for busy families. It’s an easy in-and-out, grab-and-go for families.”
The child care east of the gas station is not part of the redevelopment site and would remain.
The current development is more than 30 years old and has had several vacancies in recent years.
“This is definitely an enhancement we think,” Hoey said.
One spot that isn’t vacant is the MGM Liquor store. Owner Rob Chapman expressed his concern during the meeting that this would push out small businesses that have been in the city for decades.
City Council Member Paul Bakken, who was serving as acting mayor, said it would be inappropriate for the city to get involved in lease agreements between private parties.
“Whoever has the rights to the property has the right to ask for land entitlements and changes of use,” Bakken said.
What the City Council approved Tuesday was the rezoning from neighborhood business to planned development and a preliminary planned development.
Chapman indicated he still had a lease and asked about staging the development, and Hoey said it’s too late to start construction now that it appears that winter came early.
He said the plan is still preliminary, but work would likely start in 2021.
The biggest question from the City Council was about the width for the parking stalls in the development. Hy-Vee asked for a variance for them to be 9-feet wide.
“I’m not going to park in 9-foot stalls,” Hansen said, and we would like the option for a wider stall.
A condition was added to make the stalls in the center island 10-feet wide.
Chipotle
A new Chipotle got what it needed from the city to move forward in Eagan.
The City Council held a public hearing for the patio portion of the restaurant Tuesday.
The council approved allowing a restaurant with a drive thru earlier this month but postponed the decision on the patio to allow time for a public hearing notice.
The application was from Ventstar LCC, a developer designing a new commercial district at 855 Vikings Parkway that includes a child care and Caribou Coffee shop with a drive thru.
Brenda Quaye, owner of Venstar, said they paid extra attention to the northern property boundary to buffer the residential properties to the north.
The initial plans included a bank and two sit-down restaurants, but the Chipotle will now take the bank’s place.
The developer needed to amended its original plan with the city due to zoning issues as it’s different than was what initially approved in December 2019.
