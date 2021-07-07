Church will move into old Delta Dental building
The Eagan City Council approve a measure Tuesday to allow the Holy Christian Church to start work on its new church and global headquarters.
There was some questions over the zoning standards, but ultimately what was approved allows Holy Christian Church to apply for permits and to start work.
The church will move into the former Delta Dental office building near the Blue Cross Blue Shield campus in Eagan off Blue Cross Road and Ashbury Road.
Holy Christian Church plans to convert the 64,000-square-foot office building into a religious facility complete with worship space, classrooms and offices with room for youth and senior programs, community outreach and ministry activities.
There will be no exterior modifications at this time, City Planner Mike Schultz said.
Reverend Wayne Felton with Holy Christian Church said they have future plans to construct a new church sanctuary on the undeveloped land east of the office building in the future. They would then use the office building for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade Christian school.
Plans for a seminary is about five years in the future, he said.
He said the church has approximately 705 locations worldwide and “it’s growing.”
According to its website, the Holy Christian Church has locations in the United States, Mexico, Jamaica, Liberia, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Kenya, Uganda and India.
The church had outgrown its location at 125 Stevens St. W. in St. Paul, and was looking for a place to set up a new church, new school and new world headquarters.
According to its website, “The Holy Christian Church is an assembly of Christian believers from all racial backgrounds united under a common doctrine and vision to carry the Message, Ministry, and Mission of Jesus Christ throughout the world; leading people to the Holiness of God and the fullness of life in Jesus Christ through the person and power of the Holy Spirit.”
For more information, visit www.thcci.org.
