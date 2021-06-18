Council approves final subdivision
Plans for a new Olive Garden restaurant in Eagan have returned.
The approval for the building’s final subdivision was part of the Eagan City Council’s consent agenda Tuesday.
The consent agenda is a list of items generally approved together without discussion or individual motions.
The lot for the new restaurant is on the southwestern corner of Central Parkway and Pilot Knob Road in Central Park Commons north of DSW Shoe Warehouse.
Initial plans were approved in December 2019, but the development was put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic, according to city documents.
The developer is ready to move ahead with construction.
The final subdivision approval was the next step toward obtaining a building permit.
Audit
The Eagan City Council heard about the city’s comprehensive financial report Tuesday following the annual audit from Redpath and Company.
Rebecca Petersen with Redpath said that the company has expressed an “unmodified or clean opinion” on the city’s financial records, which is the is the highest level of assurance offered.
“That’s good news,” Petersen said.
The audit also looked at federal compliance from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and Staffing For Adequate Fire And Emergency Response grant.
“There were no instances of non-compliance identified,” Petersen said.
The city’s general fund returned a surplus in 2020, and it was favorable in comparison to recent years.
Gas grills
The Eagan City Council approved an updated ordinance regarding outdoor gas grills and barbecues on common area patios as part of multi-residential buildings like apartments.
Previous city code prohibited the storage or use of grills on balconies or patios within 15 feet of buildings.
The amendment allows grills that are permanently mounted to a multi-residential building.
State fire code allows electric or gas fired grills permanently mounted to buildings and connected to a building’s electricity and gas supply.
Permanent gas grills in apartment and condo complexes have increased in recent years.
The city was inspired to update the code following the approval of the Ballantrae Apartments.
Several other metro communities allow permanent grills.
