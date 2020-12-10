About 20 percent of department affected in November
Police officers or firefighters can’t really work from home.
Whether they are on patrol or putting out a fire, it’s challenging to socially distance while doing their job.
Eagan Police Chief Roger New said the COVID-19 pandemic has deeply affected his department as well as his personal life during a press conference with Gov. Tim Walz last week.
“We had a total of 19 staff members who were impacted by the virus (in November), which is about 20 percent of my staff members at the Eagan Police department,” New said.
He said they’ve asked employees to work overtime, suspended community outreach programs, had trainings canceled, and they’ve exhausted federal leave for staff.
He said one of the department’s staff members was hospitalized for a few days.
“It took him almost two months before they were able to fully recover and return back to work,” New said.
New said another staff member was exposed during a case investigation and missed 38 days of work due to COVID-19.
One of the biggest consequences is the stress the pandemic has put on families of officers.
“Every day a police officer goes to work, just as a medical provider, the paramedics and the firefighters, we all risk bringing that virus home to our families,” New said.
New also shared that a “dear friend” and community member died from COVID-19 on Thanksgiving.
“One of the last things he did was call a number of his family members, and he asked them to stay at home, wear a mask and be safe,” New said.
New was part of a briefing last week in St. Paul along with the Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and other public safety officials from fire, police and EMS departments to talk about COVID-19 safety issues.
“Whether it’s a COVID-related call, whether it is a fire, whether you fall and hurt your ankle, heart attack, or a crime call, these are folks you call 911 and want to respond,” Walz said. “And they do that the best they possible can.”
But like so many other professions, when they’re hit by COVID-19, their capacity to respond is diminished.
Whether it’s overtime or bringing in people from other departments “everybody figures out a way to make it work,” Walz said.
Harrington said it’s a statewide issue noting about 20 percent of the fire departments in Minnesota have had major COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Plato Fire Department in southwestern Minnesota was out of service due to an outbreak.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, police and firefighters will be part of Phase 1B for vaccines. They will be available for health care personnel and long-term care residents first as part of Phase 1A.
