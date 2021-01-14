Fire chief: ‘Jerry Adam was an icon’
One of the charter members of the Eagan Fire Department died Jan. 3 from old age, according to his daughter Sandi Koppen.
Jerome (Jerry) Adam, 87, of Burnsville, was a former district chief who helped start the Eagan Fire Department in 1963.
Mike Scott, the current fire chief, described Adam as a visionary.
“He may have intimidated some people by how driven he was, but he wanted to get things done,” Scott said. “I always admired how dedicated he was. … He absolutely loved the fire department. He’s going to be missed. Our department wouldn’t be what it is today without him.”
Scott said Adam as an icon for the department. Whenever Scott trains in new recruits, he points to the dedication of Adam and the other charter members of the department.
Adam was one of about 40 people who formed the fire department July 16, 1963, with no equipment, no station and no training.
At the time, Eagan was a mostly rural township with little money and being a firefighter was an unpaid position.
“We started out with a 20-year-old truck and a used, retired gasoline tanker,” said Maynard Klang, a retired firefighter and longtime friend of Adam. “In the 23 years he was on, we became one of the best equipped fire departments in the area.”
The charter members recruited volunteers and raised funds for the first equipment and buildings.
The department held an annual fundraiser dance where all the proceeds went to the department and for a firefighter pension.
It wasn’t until the 1970s when firefighters received any pay, Klang said.
“It was like $3 a call or something,” Klang said.
Adam also worked as a repair man full-time at Addressograph Multigraph in Minneapolis, a company that made addressing machines, so it was like he had two full-time jobs, Koppen said.
Eagan was eventually divided into two districts. Each had a district chief who was in charge of the fires scenes and firefighters in their district.
He served as district chief longer than anyone else in the history of the department, Scott said.
Klang said Adam was passionate about the equipment and trucks.
“When we started to buy new trucks, he would design them to fit our needs,” Klang said. “The company that made our truck ended up selling the same truck to other departments. That was some of Jerry’s doings.”
Their time with the department also came with some heroics.
Klang recalled an apartment fire call on Christmas Eve in 1980.
“There were three kids left alone in an apartment,” Klang said. “One tried to make some toast for the other two and it started a fire. The three got trapped. We got in there in time to get them out.”
Adam was also one of the founders of the Eagan July 4th Funfest celebration, Koppen said.
“Whenever I needed someone to take a truck in the Fourth of July parade, he wouldn’t miss it,” Scott said.
Adam retired in 1986 for health reasons, according to Koppen.
He continued to stay in contact with the fire department and met monthly with retirees when he could. Adam also lived in Florida after retirement.
“Many people when they retire after 20-plus years, you don’t see them a whole lot, but Jerry stayed really involved,” Scott said. “Whenever I would see Jerry, he would have a notebook to ask questions. They weren’t questions in an argumentative way. He just stayed really involved. Anytime we needed another set of hands or someone at an event or a volunteer, he would help us out.”
The retired firefighter groups hasn’t held a meeting since March due to the pandemic.
“Jerry was at that last meeting,” Klang said. “I used to pick him up because he couldn’t drive anymore. As soon as this is over, we’ll resume our meetings. It’s going to be strange to be there without him.”
His family has strong Eagan public safety roots.
His wife Marlene Adam was one of the first Eagan police dispatchers and son Mark Adam was a longtime member of the fire department who served as a battalion chief.
The flags at all three fire stations in Eagan were flown at half mast following his death.
