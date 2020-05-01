Oak Ridge Elementary STEAM specialist Tanner Walters is putting the school’s 3D printers to good use.
He’s used the technology to make face shields and ear protectors to donate to healthcare providers.
It helped show students a real-life application for the technology.
“Students were able to see how it’s made and it was part of the school news video,” Walters said. “They got to see a little bit how the ear pieces are made in a time lapse.”
When Walters was done printing the masks and ear protectors he placed them in a bin at a drop-off site at someone’s house. They were then distributed by volunteer drivers.
He got the idea from a Facebook group.
“It’s a group of about 40 people who have access to 3D printers,” Walters said.
He printed a batch of five masks initially, but there’s a bigger need for ear protectors. He planned to make 150.
“I’ve calibrated the machine to print eight or nine at a time right now,” he said.
It’s been a constructive diversion from a challenging teaching situation for Walters. As a STEM specialist, he has 600 students.
“It’s brutally hard to connect with each an every one of them,” Walters said. “Virtually it’s hard to ever really have a group class. It’s been hard for parents, too.”
He’s done some projects for students on insect identification to get them outside, and he organized a project on up-cycling for Earth Day.
