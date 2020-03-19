FAA says two of Eagan’s requests ‘have merit’
Will airplane noise over Eagan ever decrease?
Maybe, but perhaps not as much as Eagan residents have requested.
Residents received mixed news about the city’s official request for operational changes at the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport at an Airports Relations Advisory Commission meeting last week via a letter from the Federal Aviation Commission.
Hoping to decrease noise over northern Eagan, the city sent a letter to the Noise Oversight Committee last year with a list of eight suggestions that would help direct at least some airport traffic away from over residential neighborhoods.
The Metropolitan Airports Commission sent on four of those recommendations to the FAA for review.
In a letter following a “the high-level overview” by the FAA, two of the four recommendations “have merit for future review.”
One suggestion is to direct eastbound departures off Runway 17, the runway affecting noise in northern Eagan, to one of the other parallel runaways during times of low arrival demand.
Another suggestion is to move some overnight westbound departures to Runway 17 that would follow the Minnesota River Valley.
Both were found to “have merit.”
But, the FAA had concerns about the safety and efficiency about spread out departures off Runway 17 any more than there already are.
The airport has separation requirements for the airplanes and the FAA determined there is no value to “further consideration of this request since it raises safety and efficiency concerns.”
Departure headings are already varied to the maximum extent possible, the letter states.
The destination of the airplanes is often the determining factor as to how planes fan out from the airport. Any additional variance could lead to the loss of efficiency and possible gridlock.
That could effect not only operations at MSP, but other airports.
Ted Gladhill, an Eagan resident who has served as a spokesman for residents, pressed for more data and transparency about why some of the suggestions weren’t considered.
He also suggested MSP trade some of its efforts toward efficiency for decreasing the noise level over Eagan.
“The MAC and FAA have an obligation to mitigate noise effects on the surrounding community,” he said. “I say it’s time they set a different goal. Why not become class-leading and respond to community concerns and reduce the noise and environmental impact?”
He said MSP is not obligated to become the No. 1 airport in on-time performance.
Chair Michael Johnson noted that the response from the FAA came from local officials operating out of MSP who know the airport.
“This was a high level overview,” Assistant City Administrator Diane Miller said. “I know there some frustration. The FAA was pretty strong in their recommendation and I expect the NOC will look at those two recommendations the most strongly.”
She also said she will try to get some of the questions from residents answered.
It’s anticipated that the NOC will ask MAC staff to further evaluate the recommendations. MAC staff would likely come back with its findings at the May 20 NOC meeting.
“We’re a long way from completion but we’re still making progress,” Johnson said.
The Airports Relations Advisory Commission also received annual information about the noise contours from 2019.
It found that contours are shrinking overall as the result of lower operations overall, lower nighttime operations and the use of quieter aircraft, said Brad Juffer, communication relations manager with the MAC.
